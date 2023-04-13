Home-United StatesArkansas Delta Crop Dusters - A Different, Essential Breed of Aviator

Arkansas Delta Crop Dusters – A Different, Essential Breed of Aviator

By AgAir Update Staff
0
0
photo armoneyandpolitics.com

Tommy Anderson buzzes through the Delta morning sky, his yellow plane crisp and sharp against the wild blue yonder. Lining up an approach, he swoops across a field as spray flutters behind him, dispensed by nozzles lining his wings. In what feels like an instant, he’s covered the length of the field, and with a pilot’s touch honed over four decades, smoothly moves the stick to gain altitude, safely out of reach of trees and the omnipresent electrical wires below.

There’s no telling exactly how many times he’s done this aerial dance since his first flight in 1981, but a few minutes’ observation — and the knowledge that he’s never crashed a plane — tells you you’re looking at a master at work.

Continue Reading at armoneyandpolitics.com

ViaArkansas Money and Politics
Sourcehttps://armoneyandpolitics.com/
AgAir Update Staffhttp://www.agairupdate.com
RELATED ARTICLES

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

Loading RSS Feed

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone: 478-987-2250
Fax: 478-352-0025
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links

MORE STORIES

Increased Pilot Safety Focus of New Lightbar

AgAir Update Staff -