Arkansas Delta Crop Dusters – A Different, Essential Breed of Aviator

Tommy Anderson buzzes through the Delta morning sky, his yellow plane crisp and sharp against the wild blue yonder. Lining up an approach, he swoops across a field as spray flutters behind him, dispensed by nozzles lining his wings. In what feels like an instant, he’s covered the length of the field, and with a pilot’s touch honed over four decades, smoothly moves the stick to gain altitude, safely out of reach of trees and the omnipresent electrical wires below.

There’s no telling exactly how many times he’s done this aerial dance since his first flight in 1981, but a few minutes’ observation — and the knowledge that he’s never crashed a plane — tells you you’re looking at a master at work.

