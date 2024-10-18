Harold Kosola Obituary

Harold A. Kosola, 88, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2024, in Columbus, Georgia, with his family by his side. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Home in Albany, GA, on Saturday, October 19, at 11 a.m., with the service to follow at noon. Interment will take place afterward at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, Harold graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 1963 with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He spent over 40 years in the aerospace industry, founding Kosola and Associates, Inc., where he led product design, aircraft repair, and engineering consulting for all types of aircraft. His contributions to agricultural aviation earned him a place in the National Agricultural Aviation Association Hall of Fame.

Harold remained connected to Embry-Riddle throughout his life, serving as a founding officer and president of the Alumni Association and as a member of the Board of Trustees. He also played a key role in honoring the Royal Air Force cadets who trained at Embry-Riddle during WWII. In 2007, he received the Alumni Award for Distinguished Service.

Known for his boundless energy and unpredictable sense of humor, Harold never hesitated to fly or take a road trip with his family or for business. His adventurous spirit took him to 37 countries, where he made lifelong friends. With the constant support of his wife Joan, who was also his business partner, Harold blended work and family seamlessly. He treated employees like family and mentored many young professionals.

Family was at the heart of Harold’s life. He cherished time with his wife, children, and grandchildren, and his love of genealogy connected him to his Finnish heritage and friends worldwide.

Harold is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joan; his children, Kimberly Heinzer and Kristen Moore; his grandchildren, Kate, Carolyn, Christopher, Stephan, John, and Julian; and his sisters, Candace Bethke and Nancy Kosola. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Theresa, and his sister, Joyce Septembre.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Embry-Riddle Alumni Endowed Scholarship Fund at https://alumnifriends.erau.edu/s/give.