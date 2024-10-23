Topdressing Business Continues to Soar

Family-owned topdressing business Otago Airspread continues to expand, launching its first branch in Southland last week. Shawn McAvinue visits a hangar at Gore Airfield to speak to the Neill family about their optimism in the sheep and beef industry being a key reason for their new business arm taking flight.

Optimism in the sheep and beef industry is propelling a family topdressing business to expand in the South.

Otago Airspread owners Des and Elaine Neill, of North Taieri, launched their topdressing business in 2000, when their son Ryan was an infant.

The business began Taieri Plain and had since grown to have operations in Balclutha, Roxburgh, Twizel and since last week, Gore.

