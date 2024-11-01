From the Publisher – Honoring Legacy and Tradition with the New “Last Pass” Memorial Walk in Jackson, MS

Agricultural aviation has long played a crucial role in supporting America’s farmers and feeding the world. Yet, as most of us reading this are intimately familiar with, it’s an industry that is not without risks.

That is why unveiling the ‘Last Pass’ Memorial Walk project at the Ag Aviation Museum in Jackson, Mississippi, is a moment of solemn pride and reflection for our entire industry.

The idea was born after a meeting at the Mississippi Association’s convention in Biloxi two years ago, when Glenn Holloway (MS), Matt Wollard (AR) and I saw the need to memorialize those who have tragically died during aerial application. Many ideas were tossed around, and with the help of the Museum, which was willing to allow the use of its ground at the entranceway, a brick-laden memorial walk was decided upon.

The Last Pass Memorial Walk will provide visitors with a contemplative space to honor the lives of pilots who made their final flight serving this vital industry. This walk is not merely a monument to past loss but a tribute to the dedication and sacrifice that define ag pilots. As you stroll through this pathway, the names of those who have passed will be inscribed on the brick pavers. Taxi lights, donated by Matt Wollard, will outline the walkway. Arches will be at the end, where visitors will then go into the museum entrance to see the Pawnee suspended from the ceiling and can continue their visit to the National Ag Aviation Museum section inside.

What makes this memorial walk particularly meaningful is its location within the Ag Aviation Museum, which is a testament to the evolution and significance of agricultural aviation. The museum celebrates technological advancements and milestones in the industry, but the Last Pass Memorial Walk also invites visitors to reflect on the human stories behind the planes and missions. It balances the celebration of technological innovation with the acknowledgment of the human cost that sometimes accompanies progress.

For families and loved ones of those who have been lost, the ‘Last Pass’ Memorial Walk offers a space to grieve and remember. But it also offers something more—the chance to witness their deeply appreciated and respected sacrifices. The public recognition of these pilots’ contributions not only honors their memory but also educates future generations about the importance and risks of this field.

With the Last Pass Memorial Walk, we ensure that these pilots’ last passes will never be forgotten.