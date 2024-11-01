Spreading the Facts – Mythbusting: Do Farmers Really Care About Their Animals?

A farmer’s job is to produce food to feed our growing population. Raising animals takes a lot of hard work, but does the work required mean that farmers care about their animals?

To make it short, yes, farmers care about their animals. Just have a conversation with a farmer or rancher, and you’ll be able to see the love and care they put into raising their animals. Most farmers and ranchers care a lot about what they do, so why do people think farmers don’t care about their animals? Some people argue it’s a money issue and that farmers will do whatever it takes to make a profit, even if it means that the health and welfare of an animal is compromised. This ideology isn’t true, and from a common sense perspective, the better an animal is raised, the better the profit and quality of outcome! (Meat, milk, eggs)

Farmers and ranchers have a goal to produce high-quality, nutritious food to feed people affordably. Of course, these farmers also have a goal and responsibility to support their families, which can be hard to do in agriculture. Farmers and ranchers also deserve (and need) to make a living. If every farmer and rancher wanted to be rich, they wouldn’t work in agriculture. In 2022, the median household income from farming was -$849. (USDA ERS). This deficit is why many farmers and ranchers or families working off farms have a second job off the farm.

Animals and the land a farmer has are their livelihoods. Without animals, a farmer could never make any money so that they will take good care of them. There is no financial incentive for a farmer to abuse animals, but there are incentives for them to do a good job. They will make more money and be far more successful when their animals are well cared for. On top of it, many moral reasons explain why a farmer won’t abuse an animal. Again, most people are farmers or ranchers because they were raised that way or because they fell in love with the work.

The connection that farmers have with their animals is a strong one. It’s not uncommon to walk through a dairy barn and see cows with names written on their tags. Many kids who return to their family farms return because they love it and the animals. Growing up on a farm is a way of life, and caring for animals is often how farm kids learn responsibility. Farm kids often show their animals at county and state fairs. Farmers and their families form bonds with their animals, but they still know they’re a part of their business and livelihood. Farmers’ connection with their animals is deeply rooted in tradition and has existed for generations.

If you’ve ever met a farmer, you know how rare it can be for them sometimes to leave their farm. This is because they are responsible for caring for their animals and land and providing food for people around the world. They don’t leave the farm often because it’s home and what they love. A farmer’s daily routine centers around caring for animals and ensuring they have proper nutrition, health, shelter, and more. Farmers and ranchers are passionate about what they do, including caring for their animals.

Less than 2 percent of the United States population are farmers and ranchers, yet 97 percent of farms and ranches are family-owned. This means a lot of pressure and expectations are placed on farmers and ranchers. Everyone relies on farmers and ranchers daily to provide food, fiber and fuel. If you buy food at your local grocery store, you are likely supporting family farms. Since farming and family are so deeply connected, it’s another reason for farmers and ranchers to care.

Most farmers’ highest priority is the welfare of their animals. Farmers ensure animals’ proper feeding, nutrition, handling, and health. They ensure that animals are comfortable and have the appropriate bedding, shelter, and more. Everything that farmers do to care for animals is done for a reason, with welfare as the key driver behind why farmers do what they do. Farmers also have access to various resources to improve animal welfare continually.

Farmers and ranchers are absolutely essential to everyday life and care deeply about what they do. Most farmers aren’t in it for the money and love what they do. If these reasons weren’t enough, talk to a farmer or rancher. While they have good and bad days, they’ll probably tell you they wouldn’t be a farmer if they didn’t care and love their jobs.