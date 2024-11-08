Delta State University Awarded $1,000,000 Federal Grant to Acquire Groundbreaking Flight Simulator

CLEVELAND, Miss. – Delta State University is excited to announce the awarding of a $1,000,000 federal grant to its Commercial Aviation Department for the purchase of an Agricultural and Aerial Firefighting Flight Simulator. This innovative Air Tractor 802 flight simulator will be the first of its kind and will support DSU’s Agricultural Aircraft Operations Career Pathway (AAOCP) program, providing essential training for future aerial applicators and firefighters.

The simulator, designed to meet advanced specifications, will provide high-fidelity, scenario-based training. This cutting-edge equipment will significantly enhance the educational experience, allowing students to gain practical skills in aerial application techniques used in agriculture and firefighting. Students will engage in advanced training designed to replicate real-world conditions, honing their skills in precision aerial applications, which are vital for effective crop management and firefighting operations, and, above all, will save pilot lives by increasing their readiness for such dangerous flying.

The cost for the development and purchase for this state-of-the-art simulator was funded by state and federal funds sponsored by Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. The simulator will allow students to immerse themselves in high-quality training scenarios without the costs and risks associated with actual flight hours. Additionally, Delta State will allocate $60,000 annually toward a contractual agreement for simulator maintenance, repairs, and operational training.

No additional grant-funded personnel will be required to manage the simulator, as current Delta State faculty and staff will oversee its use and maintenance. The training capabilities of the simulator will be available to both faculty and students within the AAOCP program, further elevating Delta State’s commitment to providing a cutting-edge aviation education.

Chair of the Commercial Aviation Department Major Allen Williams said, “This grant is precedent setting. For us to be able to continue to grow our ag training program, it’s going to give us an opportunity to increase the depth of knowledge for our students. It will give us the opportunity also to develop some streams where we can start off with some recurring training for the ag industry across the country because of the uniqueness and the capacity for this simulator.”

The university anticipates that the new simulator will be fully operational within the next two years. Upon its installation, Delta State will be able to increase its profile as a hub for high-level aviation training, drawing students from across the nation.

Interim Dean of the College of Business and Aviation Dr. Tomeka Harbin said, “I am thrilled that we have been allocated congressional funds to purchase the Agricultural and Firefighting Airplane Simulator. These resources are vital in helping us achieve our mission of being the premiere academic aviation institution in the state. The congressional support empowers us to continue our work, and we thank Senator Hyde Smith for investing in our vision and our students’ futures.”

Aerial Applicator Program Coordinator Sheila Millican said, “It is reassuring to know that Senator Hyde-Smith is looking out for our program in Washington and helping us continue to grow. The opportunities in this industry are real, and our students can graduate with a skill set that is very much in demand around the country.”