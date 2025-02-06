CAAA members now receive a complimentary subscription to AgAir Update as part of their CAAA membership.

AgAir Update, agricultural aviation’s best-read publication, and the Canadian Aerial Applicators Association have collaborated to provide a complimentary subscription to AgAir Update for all current CAAA members. This subscription ensures all members are updated with the latest news, feature stories, technical articles, and ag aircraft marketplace happenings in Canada and the international ag aviation space.

Subscriptions will begin with the March 2025 issue and continue as long as the CAAA member has an active membership.

“The inclusion of AgAir Update with each Canadian AAA membership is a small but significant benefit to membership in the Canadian Aerial Applicators Association. The Association is vital to ensuring the protection of agricultural aviation in Canada, which is why everyone should be a part of the organization. Providing AgAir Update to the membership is just one of the ways we can help”, commented Graham Lavender, publisher of AgAir Update.

For more information, to request additional copies or to check your subscription status, contact AgAir Update directly at subs@agairupdate.com or 478-987-2250.