The AAAA board is highlighting an important legislative issue that has been a focus since the legislative session began in January. As noted in the January AAAA newsletter, HB 1198, introduced by Rep. Jeremy Moore and Sen. Jonathan Dismang, seeks to regulate wind turbines in Arkansas. While the bill primarily addresses wind turbine restrictions from a duck conservation perspective, AAAA’s primary concern is the safety risks posed to agricultural aviation.

On February 4, AAAA President Cole Hartley and lobbyist Joe Jett attended the Joint Energy Committee meeting, where Rep. Moore and Sen. Dismang presented the bill. Hartley effectively represented the agricultural aviation industry, emphasizing the dangers wind turbines present to ag aviators across Arkansas. His testimony can be viewed at the 4:38:30 mark in the video link below.

Additionally, Sen. Caldwell’s testimony at 5:25:22 is noteworthy. Although he acknowledged potential hardships for aerial applicators, he ultimately downplayed the concerns. It was also reported that he had initially agreed to remain neutral on the bill but, along with Rep. Jack Ladyman from Jonesboro, expressed clear opposition.

🔗 Watch the testimony here: Video Link

Despite efforts to advance the bill, it failed to pass out of committee on a voice vote. However, there is still hope that another bill will be introduced. Sen. Bart Hester is reportedly considering filing new legislation on the matter. Additionally, a bill currently backed by the Mississippi Ag Aviation Association has been shared with Sen. Dismang for possible introduction. This proposal would impose a temporary moratorium on new wind turbine construction to allow for a study on their agricultural impact.

The AAAA board indicated they will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as they become available. For any questions, AAAA members are encouraged to reach out to Joe Jett, Katherine, or any board member.