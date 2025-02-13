Five aerial topdressing operators have left the industry and one was recently placed in liquidation as a lean few years and soaring compliance and maintenance costs take a toll on the sector.

Bruce Peterson, the chairman of the NZ Agricultural Aviation Association, said while business is slowly picking up, the industry has endured a difficult three years with fertiliser applications halving during some of that period.

“There has not been the work out there,” he says.

