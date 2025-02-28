Kyle Scott was a well-known and respected figure in Morgan County and beyond, remembered for his impactful contributions to both the aviation industry and his community.

He founded Scott Aviation in 2001 and in 2019, he co-founded CO Fire Aviation, focusing on aerial firefighting, and in 2020, he started Gold Aero, and all played important roles in fighting wildfires across several states.

Scott passed away on Sept. 5 in an aerial accident during an agricultural flight in Northeastern Colorado at the age of 52. Speaking to many who knew him, it was always said he was known for his generosity and was always ready to support his local community. He helped with fire relief during local grass fires, participated in duck drops and Easter egg drops, donated helicopter and plane rides for fundraisers, and offered Angel Flights for those in need of medical transportation. He enjoyed helping others and was always ready to fly those in need.

Since 2013, Scott had been an Honorary Member of the Fort Morgan Fire Department and served as the Rural Board President for the Rural Fire Protection District. He was involved with the National Agricultural Aviation Association (NAAA) and the Colorado Agricultural Aviation Association (CAAA), serving as president and advocating for safety and best practices.

