Some of the southern operators have had the good fortune of warm weather work since the start of the year. Our friends up north are not so fortunate. But north or south, working or waiting, have you made your pre-season checklist?

Your airplane might be tuned up and ready to go, but what about your insurance? Post-season and into pre-season is probably the best time to get your insurance in good order. Here are just a few things to check off your list:

When your insurance policy renews, your agent will likely ask for updated hours, medical dates, BFR dates for you and your pilots. Have this information ready to pass along to make the process smoother. Keeping a copy of the last signed application, as well as signed pilot forms for each of your named pilots. In the event of a claim, insurance adjusters will ask for copies of several documents, including logbooks, pilot certificates, etc. Having the most up-to-date documents on file will save you a lot of grief, especially if a claim occurs while you’re in the throes of the busiest part of your season. Where are your certificates? Each year at renewal, we issue certificates for our customers’ various state departments of agriculture, as well as for any applicable additional insureds, certificate holders, and lienholders. Make sure you have all the certificates on file that you will need for the upcoming year when contracts are fulfilled and state applicator licenses are renewed.

Do you have all the coverages you need? Many operators spend the off-season adding improvements to their airplane. Does your value cover any upgrades you’ve made? Is your aircraft insured for a value in-line with the current fair market value? Are your liability limits high enough? If you don’t have adjacent crops and crops-being-treated, look into pricing those now.

What about your GPS? Is your GPS included or excluded from your aircraft hull value? Should it be excluded? GPS Systems are automatically included within the physical damage coverage unless your agent specifies to the insurance company that it is your wish to exclude it. If included, be aware that if your aircraft it totaled in a claim and the GPS is attached, it is therefore considered part of the overall salvage and cannot be removed.