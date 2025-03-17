ALEXANDRIA, VA — March 17, 2025 — As the nation celebrates National Ag Day tomorrow, March 18, the National Agricultural Aviation Association (NAAA) is proud to honor the men and women of agriculture and the vital service that aerial application plays in aiding global food production.

National Ag Day is a time to recognize the significant contributions that farmers, ranchers, aerial applicators, and the entire agriculture industry make to our daily lives. For 104 years, aerial applicators have aided farmers in producing a safe, affordable, and abundant supply of food, fiber, and bioenergy, in addition to protecting forestry and controlling health-threatening pests.

American farmers use aerial application to treat 127 million acres, approximately 28%, of cropland each year to control insects and plant diseases, as well as apply fertilizer and seeds. With aerial applicators’ efficiency and ability to attack pests or apply fertilizer and seeds over large stretches of acreage at just the right time, the yield benefits associated with aerial crop care are well documented. High yields are essential to sustainability—American farmers are using less land to feed more people than ever, which means more land available for sequestering carbon, preserving wetlands, and maintaining wildlife habitat. U.S. crop yields would decrease by about 25% if aerial application were not available.

“The aerial application industry is integral to modern and precision agriculture, ensuring that farmers can meet the growing demands for food, fiber, and biofuel,” said Andrew Moore, NAAA CEO.

On National Ag Day, recognize the hard work and dedication of the agriculture community and the invaluable contributions of the aerial application industry. Together, these efforts help ensure a steady, safe, and sustainable food supply for generations to come.