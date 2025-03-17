Scott Aviation has shared an important update about the future of the business after the unexpected passing of its owner, Kyle Scott, on Sept. 5, 2024.

A letter sent out to its customers stated that they had made the difficult decision to sell the company.

“This transition was not made lightly, and we put a great deal of thought and care into selecting the right people to continue serving our customers and community”, the letter states.

Neil and Lindsay Wicke of Crop Air, a well-respected aerial application business based in Eaton, are the new owners of the company.

