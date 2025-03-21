In AOPA's latest YouTube short, Chorman Spraying's Jeff Chorman breaks down the basics of aerial application.
Fargo, ND – For the third consecutive year, ag aviation professionals and enthusiasts gathered at the Fargo Air Museum on March...
Modesto, California - Steven Fred Sperry was born in Ceres, California, on August 29, 1948, to John Service Sperry and...
A Change in FAA Interpretation of FARs Results in New Inspection and Maintenance Requirements for Large Ag Aircraft; NAAA Offering...
Stephen "Stebo" Longino Rodgers, 69, of McCarley, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at his home with his...
NAAA delivered important messages advocating airspace safety and business and environmental professionalism to a crowd of 440 in-person and 200...Read more
In AOPA's latest YouTube short, Chorman Spraying's Jeff Chorman breaks down the basics of aerial application. https://youtu.be/wB1N9aReN3E?si=0BGDnWRiqYtUy5YH