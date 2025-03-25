Modesto, California - Steven Fred Sperry was born in Ceres, California, on August 29, 1948, to John Service Sperry and Verna Elizabeth Petersen. He was the second of three brothers and spent his youth on the farm surrounded by family. Steve graduated from Ceres High School in 1966 and continued his studies at Fresno State in engineering.

Steve's father, Jack Sperry, served as a pilot during WW2 flying C-47s in Europe. After the war, Jack began crop dusting and this is where Steve's love of flying began and lasted until his passing. Farming and flying were his passions. Upon settling down in Ceres, Steve began his flying career for the Merced County Mosquito Abatement District. Next he flew for Hawke Dusters in Merced Co. followed by night flying in Los Banos for Milt Taylor. In 1989 he had the opportunity to start his own operation in Riverbank, CA and later relocated to Oakdale, CA.

As a second generation crop duster and a fourth generation farmer, he built two successful enterprises, Cashman Creek Farms and Hawke Ag Aviation.

