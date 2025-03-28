Fargo, ND – For the third consecutive year, ag aviation professionals and enthusiasts gathered at the Fargo Air Museum on March 21 to commemorate National Ag Week. Organized by North Dakota NAAA operator member Toby McPherson, the annual open house provided a unique opportunity for the public to explore the history, technology, and significance of aerial application in modern agriculture.

The event showcased an impressive lineup of aircraft, including McPherson’s Ag Cat Serial Number One and a Piper Pawnee, both permanently housed at the museum. Attendees were also treated to a display from NAAA operator member Rob Aslesen of Airborne Custom Spraying (Halstad, MN), who brought his Air Tractor AT-802 for visitors to experience up close. Additional highlights included a TBM Avenger and a Stearman, both historically used for aerial applications, as well as the 100th agricultural aviation anniversary display panels, illustrating the evolution of the industry. A striking visual centerpiece—an Ag Cat dramatically positioned as if soaring out of the wall—symbolized the industry’s ongoing growth and innovation.

Beyond the aircraft displays, the event provided valuable educational opportunities. A live broadcast by KFGO Radio featured interviews with representatives from the North Dakota Corn, Soybean, Sugar Beet, Wheat, and Edible Bean Associations, along with North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring. They discussed key agricultural topics and shared their outlook on the upcoming growing season, adding depth to the event’s focus on the industry’s future.

Attendees also engaged with vendor booths featuring chemical and seed representatives and participated in an e-tour led by Commissioner Goehring, who addressed critical agricultural advancements and challenges. Notably, the event celebrated a milestone for North Dakota—a record-breaking 5.5 million acres sprayed aerially in 2024, marking a significant achievement for the state’s agriculture sector.

“We’ve had tremendous support from the local agricultural community, and this event plays a crucial role in National Ag Week,” said McPherson. “It’s a fantastic way to highlight the essential work aerial applicators do and the positive impact we have on farming and crop production.”

With its growing attendance and increasing industry engagement, the annual Ag Aviation Open House continues to serve as an essential platform for education and outreach. Looking ahead, McPherson remains optimistic about expanding the event’s reach and further strengthening public awareness of agricultural aviation’s critical role.