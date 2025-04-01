Last month, I wrote about leadership and mentorship — how both are vital to bringing in the next generation of agricultural pilots, operators, ground crews, and even those in allied support roles.

While all the points raised in that article remain valid, they hinge on one critical factor: people. That begs the question — where will they come from?

A couple of years ago, I was involved in promoting ag aviation at EAA’s AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. This event is undoubtedly the mecca for aviation enthusiasts from around the world. We had static aircraft displays, GPS demonstrations, and plenty of literature from the NAAA and AgAir Update. Our goal was to introduce ag aviation to a key demographic—aspiring pilots. A dedicated group of volunteers worked tirelessly for years, engaging attendees, collecting names, answering questions, and even giving demonstrations. There was no way to measure the impact quantitatively, but without a doubt, many people walked away more informed about ag aviation. Anytime we can shape the narrative about this profession, it’s a win.

So why share the Oshkosh story? Because the key takeaway is this: we have to get out there. Not just at major aviation gatherings or farm expos but through smaller, grassroots efforts. How many of us have placed information about becoming an ag pilot at local FBOs or flight schools? I often hear about the difficulty of finding ground support, but are we looking in the right places? Aspiring ag pilots could be one of them.

What about schools? Career days, job fairs, and other “what will you do with your life?” events provide opportunities to introduce students to ag aviation — sometimes before they even realize aviation could be their path.

There are countless ways to find and cultivate new talent to propel this industry forward. The key is approachability. Be open, be patient, and be informative. Guide potential recruits to industry resources like agairupdate.com and agaviation.org, and hopefully, help them discover a rewarding career as an ag pilot.