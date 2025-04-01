NAAA, with the support of several Allied members, is offering three scholarship programs in 2025, totaling $34,000 in scholarship funds.

Whether you’re a student, an aspiring ag pilot or an ag pilot interested in turbine training, we have scholarship funds for you!

Please contact NAAA at information@agaviation.org or (202) 546-5722 for clarification about any of the scholarship program requirements.

If your company is interested in co-funding one of the scholarship programs below, please contact Lindsay Barber at Lbarber@agaviation.org.

Charles Stokes Memorial Turbine Training Scholarship

Two $3,000 scholarships are available to eligible NAAA Operator and Pilot members for turbine transition training through the 2025 Charles Stokes Memorial Turbine Training Scholarship. The NAAA scholarship program was established in 2023 and has been made possible thanks to a generous educational grant funded by Jim Mills of Turbines Inc., who established the scholarship in memory of Charles Stokes.

The Charles Stokes Memorial Turbine Training Scholarship was created to provide training funds to agricultural pilots with a minimum of 150 hours of ag time for use at a turbine transition course or program. The scholarship must be used for turbine flight training at a qualified flight school or turbine training facility. All funds are in U.S. dollars.

Eligibility

Applicants must:

Have a minimum of 150 hours of ag time.

Be a Pilot, Affiliated Operator or Operator member of NAAA.

Be sponsored by an NAAA Operator member in the Operator dues category who will write a letter of recommendation on their behalf. (Operator applicants may not sponsor themselves; another NAAA Operator member would need to sponsor them.)

How to Apply & Deadline

Applicants must apply using the online application process. The deadline is Aug. 31, 2025. Further details and a link to the online application are available at AgAviation.org/career/scholarships.

Restrictions

Applicants can apply for the NAAA “Ag Wings of Tomorrow” Scholarship or the Charles Stokes Memorial Turbine Training Scholarship, but not both in the same year.

NAAA Operator members may only sponsor one Charles Stokes Memorial Turbine Training Scholarship annually. They can sponsor an NAAA "Ag Wings of Tomorrow" Scholarship applicant in the same year, but the applicants can’t be the same person applying for both scholarships.

NAAA’s ‘Ag Wings of Tomorrow’ Scholarship

Five $5,000 scholarships are available for aspiring ag aviators who are sponsored by an NAAA Operator. The NAAA "Ag Wings of Tomorrow" Scholarship is back again this year thanks to the generous support of BASF, Thrush Aircraft, and newest supporter, Turbine Conversions Ltd. The scholarship program is offering a total of $25,000 in aid to assist five aspiring ag pilots in their journey. All funds are in U.S. dollars.

The goal of NAAA’s "Ag Wings of Tomorrow" Scholarship Program is to strengthen the aerial application industry by helping operator members bring new pilots into the profession and help fund their training. Applicants must be sponsored by an NAAA Operator member. Scholarship recipients may use the proceeds for flight training or aviation or ag-related coursework at a university, college, community college, or other institution of higher learning. A stipend for a trainee in an NAAA Operator-sponsored apprentice program is also permissible. The scholarship program is administered by NAAA and funded by educational grants from BASF, Thrush Aircraft, and Turbine Conversions Ltd.

Investing in aspiring ag aviators is a win-win for NAAA Operator members and individuals seeking training funds to support their pursuit of becoming a professional ag pilot.

How to Apply & Deadline

To be considered for the 2025 scholarship, along with completing the two-part application, every applicant must submit:

A letter of recommendation from the NAAA Operator member sponsoring the applicant.

An essay of 250 words or less explaining why the applicant wants to pursue a career in agricultural aviation and how they would use NAAA’s "Ag Wings of Tomorrow" Scholarship to further their education and training.

A one-page résumé or list of activities detailing all agricultural and aviation experiences, education, and training.

Applicants must apply using the online application process. The deadline is Aug. 31, 2025. Learn more about the 2025 NAAA "Ag Wings of Tomorrow" Scholarship and review the instructions at AgAviation.org/career/scholarships.

While the applicant must be sponsored by an NAAA Operator member, NAAA membership is not a prerequisite for applying for the "Ag Wings of Tomorrow" Scholarship. Still, becoming an NAAA Associate member is an excellent way for candidates to learn more about the industry and augment their training.

Restrictions

Applicants can apply for the NAAA "Ag Wings of Tomorrow" Scholarship or the Charles Stokes Memorial Turbine Training Scholarship, but not both in the same year.

NAAA Operator members may only sponsor one NAAA "Ag Wings of Tomorrow" Scholarship applicant a year. They can also sponsor a Charles Stokes Memorial Turbine Training Scholarship applicant in the same year, but the applicants can’t be the same person applying for both scholarships in the same year.

NAAA Support Committee Scholarship

The NAAA Support Committee will award a $2,000 scholarship as the top prize, and Covington Aircraft Engines has generously agreed to sponsor a $1,000 scholarship. All funds are in U.S. dollars.

How to Apply & Deadline

Submissions must be an essay of at least 750 words or a 5-minute multimedia presentation (video or slideshow) regarding the essay topic. Submissions are now online. The deadline is Sept. 15, 2025. Learn more about the Support Committee Scholarship and review the instructions at AgAviation.org/career/scholarships.

2025 Essay Topic

The 2025 Essay Topic is “Explain ADS-B and Its Uses. Discuss What Challenges and Benefits ADS-B Presents to Aerial Applicators in Your Area.”

Eligibility

The scholarship is open to anyone pursuing any education beyond high school, regardless of age.

Applicants must either be high school seniors or enrolled in higher education by the fall semester of 2025.

Previous scholarship winners are not eligible to compete.

Only individuals sponsored by an NAAA member are eligible to apply.

