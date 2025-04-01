As a producer of the Chem-Man software product, I've always loved the idea of streamlining the process for applicators, billers, operators, etc.



Another priority is safety. The fewer things a pilot has to worry about, the better. Fewer distractions mean a safer environment.

I'll never forget talking to a customer that had been around for a while. He told me how he used to fly and look for landmarks outside the plane in his earlier days. I couldn't believe it. But I've heard a lot of incredible historical stories in this industry!

When we started our Chem-Man online program, I realized how separate the industry was. People entered the same data repeatedly, using separate mapping programs, billing programs, handwriting load sheets, etc. My goal was to streamline that process, and boy, have we come a long way!

An operator recently told me how much time he saved, especially in the billing department. He used to have to get his records together and spend hours on the whole process. But now, with the click of a few buttons, you have a work order that includes all your maps, load sheets, GPS syncs, and more.

You can pre-notify your grower with an email and/or text, complete the work and notify them when the job is done.

We even have farmer logins where they can enter the data themselves!

All this information is transferred to an invoice, which is reviewed and printed. It doesn't require duplicate entries, saving time on your entry work. You can even email your invoices if you prefer!

I'm excited about the new dispatch view. Kristy with Jordan Air in Oklahoma said this new feature is a lifesaver for them. Her pilot gets much more work done, which is much easier on her. The view lets you see a complete overview of all your jobs, filter by recipes, and choose maps according to the area.

Although we include a complete billing program, many people prefer to track their profits and losses through QuickBooks. We offer a transfer to QuickBooks desktop or online to make this even easier.

I'm so proud of our developers and all of the projects they've been working on! We have much more to come, and I can't wait to keep you posted! Meanwhile, fly safe, my friends!