Jackson, MS – Pucker up and celebrate all things pickled at the Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum Foundation’s award-winning “6th Annual Pickle Fest 2025”, hosted at the museum!

Scheduled for the weekend of June 6-8, the festival kicks off with the charming “Small Town Summer Soiree” Gala fundraiser on Friday, June 6, followed by two days of pickle-packed fun on Saturday and Sunday, June 7 and 8. Due to the event’s popularity, it will now be held on two days, with activities repeating on each day. Festival goers can also enjoy live music throughout the grounds and on the porches of Small Town. Don’t miss out on the fun and festivities – mark your calendars and get ready to relish in the joy of everything pickled!

All Pickle Fest activities are hosted by the Foundation to benefit the Mississippi Museum Agriculture and Forestry Museum and the National Agricultural Aviation Museum, both located at 1150 Lakeland Drive in Jackson. Tickets are on sale now through the Foundation’s website and are expected to sell out.

