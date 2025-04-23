Glen St. Mary - Charles Andrew "Andy" Montague, Jr., 82, of Glen St. Mary, FL, passed away Friday, April 18, 2025, at the VA Hospital in Gainesville. Andy was born in Union, Miss., on April, 10, 1943, to Merchant Marine captain and cattle farmer Charles Andrew Montague and schoolteacher Nellie (Harrington) Montague.

He grew up on his family's Miss. farm and joined the Air Force after high school. He spent time at the Reykjavík, Iceland, AFB and later at the Charleston, SC, base, which led to him meeting and falling in love with Summerville, SC, resident Ivanell "Crickett" Bunch, whom he would marry on Christmas Day, 1965.

He enjoyed a lengthy career as an ag pilot in Arkansas and Florida and was actively involved in modernizing the industry. He later worked as a recurrent training flight instructor.

