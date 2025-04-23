With heavy hearts, the Eby family announce the passing of David Eby, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and co-founder of AgriFlite & Venture Aviation, who left us peacefully on April 16, 2025. As we mourn this tremendous loss, we also celebrate a remarkable life defined by love, faith, vision, and unwavering dedication.

David's true legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched-mentoring young pilots, supporting local farmers, and building a team that feels like family. He was a pioneer, advancing agricultural aviation through new technologies and served the general aviation community with a steadfast commitment to excellence. The foundation he laid ensures AgriFlite & Venture Aviation remain strong, resilient, and ready for the future.

David's Life and Legacy

Devoted Family Man: Above all, David was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He poured his heart into every role he held-both at home and within the AgriFlite Services & Venture Aviation family, as well as the extended Aeroflow & AgSync family.

Entrepreneurial Spirit: Together with Denise, family, and a dedicated team, David built AgriFlite from humble beginnings on their family farm into a trusted leader in agricultural aviation.

• Innovation and Integrity: David's entrepreneurial drive and relentless curiosity led to the development of industry-changing technologies, such as AgSync, a web-based order management and logistics platform, and AeroFlow, designing & manufacturing proprietary spray booms and valves for agricultural aircraft.

Commitment to Excellence: David believed deeply in doing things right, treating people with fairness and respect, and always putting customers and their families first. His focus on safety, innovation, and integrity shaped every aspect of the business and every relationship formed.

Mentorship and Community Impact: He mentored young pilots, supported local farmers, and fostered a team culture. His contributions have left a lasting mark on the agricultural aviation industry and the broader community.

LookingAhead

As we look to the future, our experienced leadership and dedicated teams are committed to honoring David's vision and upholding the high standards he set. AgriFlite & Venture Aviation will continue to serve with the same care, reliability, and heart that have defined us for over fifty years.

Any questions or concerns, please call:

AgriFlite Service: 574.862.4392

Venture Aviation: 574-316-5727

CelebrationofLife

We invite all who wish to honor and remember David to join us for a CelebrationofLifeFly­ In/Drive-In on Memorial Day weekend:

Date: Saturday, May 24th, 2025

Time: 11am-3pm, with a service at 1:00 pm

Location: The hangar/ Eby Airfield, Wakarusa

Address: 30688 CR 36, Wakarusa IN 46573

Contact Number: 574.862.4392

Event Details @: www.agriflite.com

Additional Fly-in details below.

Your trust, support, and friendship have always meant so much to our family and team. Now, they mean even more.

David Eby's legacy is one of vision, innovation, and heart-a life that truly soared and inspired others to do the same!

Obituary for David L. Eby

David Leonard Eby, 76, Wakarusa, was called home to be with Jesus at 3:19 a.m., Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, Arizona. He was born November 18, 1948, in Elkhart, to Elmer “Leonard” & Esther Marie (Miller) Eby. On December 28, 1969, he married Denise (Erbaugh) Eby.

Surviving are his wife, Denise, Wakarusa, children, Ryan (Kristin) Eby of Syracuse, Garrett (Keri) Eby of Wakarusa, Alicia Dodd & Adrian Dodd of Mundelein, IL, grandchildren, Kaitlin Eby, Courtney (Blake) Farley, Reyna Dodd, Serena Dodd, and a sister, Jan (Richard) Shively, Elkhart.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a sister, Judy Diamond.

Dave graduated from Wakarusa High School in 1967 and from LeTourneau College in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering. He began his career as a flight instructor and, in 1973, started AgriFlite Services with a Cessna 188, taking the company’s first swath. Over the years, Dave and his family empowered crop and land managers with the tools, technology, and aerial solutions needed to get the job done with efficiency, precision, and safety. In 2023, celebrating 50 years of excellence in aerial application, AgriFlite Services continues to serve with dedication, honoring his legacy.

Private family burial services were held at Olive Cemetery.

Celebration of Life Fly-in & Drive, Saturday, May 24, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a service at 1 p.m. Hosted at the AgriFlite Services Inc. hangar, 30688 County Road 36, Wakarusa, IN 46573 Details can be found at www.AgriFlite.com.

The family requests that memorial donations be directed to:

-LeTourneau University: http://letu.edu/give checks can be mailed to PO Box 7333 Longview TX 75607- 9913

-Hospice of the Valley: www.hov.org/donate/ checks can be mailed to 1510 E Flower Street, Phoenix AZ 85014

Rieth Rohrer Ehret Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com