Current EPA oversight on UAV-applied crop chemicals will likely get more focused, and crop protection companies are in the forefront with studies to enable more efficient labeling procedures

While regulations, or lack thereof, governing the use of crop protection chemicals applied by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) vary widely across the globe, U.S. growers and applicators are currently operating under a grace period of oversight. That isn’t likely to last long.

Neill Newton, Syngenta’s Global Drone Applications Manager, says major chemical companies are funding studies to better standardize the labeling of products that can be applied to crops by drones in hopes of reducing future red tape in product labeling for UAV use.

Read fully on PrecisionFarmingDealer.com