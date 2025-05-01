When Bennard Rowland first arrived in LaSara, Texas, in the mid-1940s, he likely had no idea he was laying the foundation for what would grow into one of the nation’s few—if not the only—fourth-generation aerial application businesses.

In 1946, Bennard founded Rowland Dusters in LaSara, putting his military flight experience to work in a new way. As a former World War II military flight instructor, Bennard brought discipline and precision to the early days of aerial application, using a modified Piper Cub—cut back and reconfigured for dusting fields with sulfur. Remarkably, that original aircraft remains in the operation’s possession today, serving as both a relic of the past and a symbol of enduring tradition.

Shortly after launching the Texas operation, Bennard expanded to Newellton, Louisiana, following the seasons and agricultural needs as they shifted throughout the year. This bi-regional approach helped establish Rowland Dusters as a flexible and reliable service provider.

Bennard’s legacy was destined to continue. Born in 1941, his son Bennard S. Rowland II—known as Ben—grew up immersed in the business. From building airplane mockups out of boxes and mounting them in trees to mimic flight, Ben was a natural. He began his flying career in 1965 and formally took over the LaSara operation in 1969, while his father continued managing the Louisiana base until retiring at 75. As the agricultural industry evolved and liquid application became more prominent, Ben upgraded the cub to a Piper Pawnee in the late 1960s, adapting to industry shifts and increased workload.

The third generation joined the skies in 1990 when Ben’s son, Blayne Rowland, flew his first season while attending Texas A&M University. Having learned to fly in a Super Cub, Blayne balanced school and flying, graduating in 1991 and stepping into the business full-time. By then, the fleet had expanded. Ben had added a new Air Tractor AT-502, purchased from Lane Aviation, to complement their existing AT-400.

Over time, Ben continued modernizing the operation, eventually upgrading the fleet to include two AT-502s and maintaining the AT-400. He also held onto the original Super Cub, preserving a piece of the company’s roots. In 2013, the operation added an AT-602, enhancing capacity and capabilities for large-scale spraying.

In 2019, signs of a true fourth-generation operation began emerging as Blayne’s son, AJ Rowland, entered the aviation world. AJ started his journey by pursuing his Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) certification at a local trade school. He later joined Sun Valley Aviation, where he completed his apprenticeship. At Sun Valley, AJ gained invaluable hands-on experience at a top-tier maintenance facility, working in a high-performing FBO and aerial spraying environment that broadened his skills.

Tragedy struck the Rowland family on April 9, 2019, when Ben lost his life in the very AT-502 he had flown so faithfully for nearly three decades. Despite the heartbreak, the family pushed forward. AJ brought his growing expertise home to Rowland Dusters and, in 2023, flew his first full season in the AT-400, continuing the legacy his great-grandfather started nearly 80 years earlier.

Today, Rowland Dusters remains a family-run operation rooted in tradition but powered by innovation. The current fleet includes an AT-602, AT-502, and AT-400, serving a variety of agricultural needs, including row crop treatment, local mosquito abatement, and participation in Boll Weevil eradication programs. The spraying season in South Texas is nearly year-round, with cotton, grain, and sesame being the primary crops treated.

The AT-400 and AT-602 utilize the AgPilot X guidance system, while the AT-502 runs a SATLOC G4 system. Mapping and billing are efficiently handled using Chem-Man software, which integrates seamlessly with the aircraft systems, ensuring precision and accountability from start to finish.

With the fifth generation already showing interest, the legacy of Rowland Dusters is not just surviving—it’s thriving.

In recognition of his dedication, professionalism, and advocacy for the aerial application industry, Blayne Rowland was honored as the 2021 Texas Agricultural Aviation Association Operator of the Year. His commitment to promoting the industry is evident both in the air and online—visit rowland-dusters.com to view videos and learn how the company engages with local growers to share the value of aerial application.

Meanwhile, AJ has also branched out, identifying a growing need for mobile aircraft maintenance services—particularly in agricultural aviation. With this in mind, he launched Flying R Aviation, a mobile maintenance shop designed to bring skilled A&P/IA services directly to operators. From hot section inspections and borescope inspections to annuals and factory-recommended inspection programs, AJ delivers high-quality service right to the operator’s hangar.

The Rowland family remains fully involved in the business. Blayne and his wife Gina have three sons: AJ (30), Tyler (26), and Tony (22). Tyler’s wife, Karsen Rowland, works in the office and is joined by Blayne’s first granddaughter, Presley, who’s already lending a hand. With the fifth generation already showing interest, the legacy of Rowland Dusters is not just surviving—it’s thriving.

As the skies above Texas continue to hum with the sound of Air Tractors at work, Rowland Dusters's story serves as a shining example of tradition, perseverance, and the enduring spirit of family aviation.