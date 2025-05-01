The town of Moberly is surrounded by the karst landscape of central Missouri. Caves, sinkholes, and underground streams abound in this area, which is wrapped with the entirety of the Show-Me State, nowhere near the edge of anything.

by Josh Rittenberry

But it is from this landscape that Wren Johannaber has thrived by living and working on the edge.

Like many pilots, Wren’s interest in aviation began when he was 10. A family friend in the small town of Paris, Missouri, gave the youngster a ride in his Cessna 150, and from that moment on, he knew flying was what he wanted to do with his life.

“As time passed and I got older,” Wren recalled. “I planned to become a welder and looked into training at Linn State Technical College. While touring the campus with my parents, I saw the aviation maintenance program, which changed everything. Knowing my natural ability with mechanics, I realized aviation would be a much more exciting and fulfilling path for me. That moment set me on the course that has led me to where I am today.”

In addition to ag operations, Wren is still heavily involved in aircraft maintenance. General maintenance and inspections primarily serve to support their operations, ensuring that their aircraft, and those of their clients, are in top condition for aerial application and other services.

Wren is married to Hannah, his wife of seven years. Aviation is intertwined in the couple’s history. Hannah was Wren’s first passenger when he got his private certificate. When they married in 2017, their wedding reception took place at the Moberly Airport before they flew away for their honeymoon in Wren’s Cherokee 140. Together, they share two daughters—Sage (4) and Ava Wren (2)—and in October, the family is expecting a third bundle of joy.

“Hannah’s support has always encouraged me to keep pushing forward, even when taking a regular job would have made more sense. Over time, we’ve grown together and now share a vision for the future of Edge Aviation.”

Wren and Hannah are eager to share their aviation experiences with their children. The off-season's flexibility allows Wren to be present with them in ways he wouldn’t otherwise be able to with a standard 9-5 job.

“We enjoy taking little trips when work slows down and hosting hangar BBQs with family and friends. Nothing makes me prouder than hearing my wife say that whenever our girls see a yellow plane, they point, cheer, and proudly tell anyone who will listen, “That’s my daddy!”

“The demand for aerial application isn’t going away,” Wren said when asked of the future of the industry. “As farms expand and growers look for more precise application methods, ag pilots will continue to play a crucial role in agriculture.”

For his part, Wren continues to nurture the future of ag aviation by inspiring and mentoring new ag pilots while working to shine the best and brightest light possible on the industry. He looks to Isaiah 40:31 for encouragement for his daily motivation: “But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”