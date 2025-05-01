“Upon the Performance of Each Rests the Fate of All” is a phrase that the National Agricultural Aviation Association (NAAA) and National Agricultural Aviation Research & Education Foundation (NAAREF) takes seriously, and ag pilots should too, particularly now before the flying season is in full swing and all eyes are upon us.

The phrase was coined to express responsibility and solidarity among aerial applicators. If you’ve ever attended the PAASS Program—the flagship educational program of NAAA and NAAREF—at a state convention, then you have heard those words uttered more than once. Below are safety reminders to consider as you dust off the cobwebs and return to the cockpit.

Watch Out for Wires & Obstructions: Obstructions have always been hazardous to low-altitude pilots’ health, and the number of telecommunications towers, GPS differential signal towers, meteorological evaluation towers, wind turbines and other obstructions erected in agricultural regions has increased significantly over the past several years, which increases the risk to ag pilots. For an in-depth reminder on avoiding wires and obstructions, read the article titled, “Avoiding CFIT Accidents and Protecting Endangered Species – A Synopsis of the 2024-2025 PAASS Program” on pgs. 22-41 in the Spring 2025 of Agricultural Aviation magazine. Also watch the video, “Avoiding Wire Strike Accidents” in the NAAA Education Center at https://education.agaviation.org/courses (more details below on the education center).

Expect Increased UAS Use: Expect another year of increased UAS activity for agricultural purposes, including remote sensing and applications. While crewed aircraft continue to have the right-of-way over UAS in all situations, some newly formed UAS operations may not be aware of the rules and safety protocols. If possible, make an effort to reach out to them and inform them that you may be sharing the same low-altitude airspace with them and, as such, remind them to equip with visible strobe lights, highly visible markings and tracking technology, like ADS-B In to be able to detect crewed aircraft with ADS-B Out. They can even monitor radio frequency 122.925 and apply for two-way communication through the FCC (for more information see “Communicate” below). See NAAA’s UAS Safety Campaign at AgAviation.org/policy/uas/ for more information that you can share with UAS operators in your area of operation. If you have an encounter with a drone, follow NAAA’s UAS encounter checklist.

Ferry Above 500 AGL: When ferrying, remember the PAASS safety phrase “Ferry Above Five and Stay Alive” to keep yourself above power lines, unmarked towers and other ag aircraft conducting spray operations. Ferrying at 1,000 feet is an even safer altitude, putting a greater cushion between you and UAS and larger ag aircraft making applications. Large turbine aircraft frequently turn higher than 500 feet AGL, so consider this when deciding how high you intend to ferry. Another important consideration in many parts of the country is ferrying at or above 500 feet, which is required by FAA regulations. Flying at a higher altitude has the additional advantage of allowing more reaction time in the case of an aircraft or engine malfunction. For further protection from mid-air collisions, consider equipping your aircraft with ADS-B and monitor radio frequency 122.925 (see below).

Communicate: In 2024, the FAA approved NAAA’s request to use frequency 122.925 for communications between agricultural aircraft. This frequency is also currently assigned to firefighting and other conservation activities. It can be used to establish communications with other ag aircraft working in your area to safely determine where these aircraft are applying and ferrying, improving the situation awareness of all pilots on the frequency. This communication is especially useful during periods of high activity when pilots may be working in unfamiliar territory. Be professional in how you use 122.925; it’s only for reporting safety-related information, such as your present location and where you are going.

Establish Personal Minimums: Set personal minimums and treat them as non-negotiable rules. One of the best ways to prevent accidents is by avoiding risky situations, and setting personal minimums is key to that. While the pressure to finish a job quickly and deliver good results to your customer can tempt you to justify taking risks “just this one time,” it’s important to establish your personal minimums after carefully considering potential hazards and ways to mitigate them. Once these minimums are set, don’t lower them, even if you've gotten away with bending the rules in the past.

Guard Against Fatigue: Increased flying activity often leads to longer workdays and less rest, which can result in pilot error due to fatigue. Fatigue can impair decision-making, and it’s often difficult for pilots to recognize it in themselves. Symptoms include difficulty processing details, slower reactions, and impaired memory. It’s crucial for ground and office crews to watch for signs of fatigue and encourage pilots to rest when needed. The only effective solution for fatigue is sleep, which is essential for brain function and recovery. While stimulants like caffeine can provide short-term relief, they don't address sleep deficits. For more information on managing fatigue, NAAREF offers educational resources, including a video on fatigue, a relevant article, and a brochure with tips for identifying and mitigating fatigue. For an excellent refresher on the effects of fatigue and fatigue mitigation tips, watch NAAREF’s fatigue video at https://education.agaviation.org/videos.

Stay Hydrated as Temperatures Rise in Your Area: Dehydration sets in quickly when the heat index rises and can lead to more severe heat-related illnesses. Keep yourself and your crew hydrated by providing plenty of fresh water to replace what gets lost during the day through perspiration, urination and respiration. Early symptoms of mild dehydration are headaches, chronic pain in joints and muscles, lower back pain and constipation. Urine with a strong odor, along with a yellow or amber color, indicates the need for more water. Thirst is the most obvious sign, but people typically don’t realize they are thirsty until well after the shortage of water occurs. Rehydration is another reason to take frequent breaks.

Check FieldWatch (if available): FieldWatch (fieldwatch.com), the online registry created to help reduce drift incidents, is now being used in 27 states, Washington, DC, and two Canadian provinces. FieldWatch has more than 68,000 registered sites and 2.44 million mapped acres. FieldWatch operates several online mapping tools. DriftWatch is where specialty crop growers can register their crops. BeeCheck is for registering apiaries, and SeedfieldCheck is used to map the location of field workers. FieldCheck, used by more than 14,000 pesticide applicators, is the tool applicators can use to interface with these various registries to avoid making applications that would put the registered sites at risk. FieldCheck is smartphone-friendly and is available for iOS and Android operating systems.

Check Temporary Flight Restrictions: Checking TFRs before you fly is always important. The FAA recommends obtaining TFR NOTAMs from your local flight service station (FSS). For the latest information, call your local FSS at 1-800-WX-BRIEF or visit www.1800wxbrief.com. Make sure you have proof of a preflight TFR briefing from sources such as your flight service station or www.1800wxbrief.com.

Beware When You Have Low Time in Type: Agricultural aviation accident statistics have revealed that pilots who have low time in the type of aircraft they are flying are at significantly higher risk of having an accident. Of the total number of accidents from 2013 to 2022, 40% occurred with pilots having less than 500 hours in the accident aircraft. This increase in accidents is seen by both new and experienced pilots. While overall experience is always a positive thing, you will still be at a disadvantage when you start flying in a new aircraft, no matter how many hours you have. Even if you have 10,000 hours of ag time, but you are starting the season in a different type of ag aircraft, you are in a high-risk category. Regardless of your experience level, taking the time to ease into a new aircraft is the prudent course.

This can be especially true when the new aircraft you’re flying is faster and heavier than your previous aircraft. Differences in how controls are laid out can take time for your mind to adjust to. Muscle memory doesn’t develop overnight, so when you first transition to a new aircraft, you will need to pay more attention to where things are located in the cockpit. If the aircraft has a GPS with which you are unfamiliar, that can also increase the time it takes to get familiar. It can also cause a distraction if you are forced to break your concentration to figure something out or fix an issue with the GPS. When you switch aircraft or key equipment, concentrate harder and give yourself more time to react. If something is especially distracting, gain some altitude or, better yet, land before you attempt to resolve the issue.

If you are a pilot transitioning to a turbine, consider applying for the Charles Stokes Memorial Turbine Training Scholarship, which provides two recipients with $3,000 towards training. The NAAA scholarship program has been made possible thanks to a generous educational grant from Jim Mills of Turbines Inc., who established the scholarship in memory of Charles Stokes. Learn more at AgAviation.org/career/scholarships.

Fly Safe Messages: Fly Safe messages are shared with NAAA member and non-member operators and pilots with a valid email address on file with NAAA. These important safety alerts are sent every other Monday in April and May, and every Monday in June, July, and August to keep aviation safety and environmental professionalism in the front of your mind. Additional safety reminders are issued whenever aviation activity warrants them. If you are a Part 137 operator or ag pilot who has not been getting Fly Safe messages, please contact NAAA’s Scott Bretthauer at (202) 546-5722 or sbretthauer@agaviation.org to be added to the recipient list. Review past Fly Safe messages online at AgAviation.org/flysafe.

Consider working towards your C-PAASS certification and review videos in the NAAA Education Center. NAAA and NAAREF jointly launched the Certified-Professional Aerial Applicator Safety Steward (C-PAASS) program in 2023 to serve as the industry’s flagship certification and as a roadmap for the pursuit of the best educational opportunities currently available.

C-PAASS-certified aerial applicators can highlight their certification to demonstrate to regulatory officials, insurance agents, and customers that they’ve received advanced training to ensure safe, high-quality aerial application service. The certification was created to enhance professionalism and demonstrate to allied industries—such as insurance and pesticide providers—that professional certification could warrant benefits, including insurance discounts or more flexible pesticide label requirements. Statistics show that 85% of accidents occur from ag pilots that do not or do not consistently participate in NAAA/NAAREF educational programs.

The NAAA Education Center is available to members at https://education.agaviation.org/. The NAAA Education Center is a membership benefit that provides access to on-demand online courses on topics relevant to aerial applicators. Previous PAASS programs are available for a fee, and a growing list of other courses, free to NAAA members, are being continually added to the education center.

The Education Center offers Safety and Education videos. Over the years, NAAA and NAAREF have produced several high-quality educational, safety and training videos to further their goals of providing education to the aerial application industry. The videos were produced for viewing at a particular program or safety session, but the organizations have made them available for on-demand viewing.

Strength in Numbers: Join NAAA add membership qr code

NAAA is fortunate to have a dedicated group of officers and volunteer leaders serving on its board of directors, but there is strength in numbers. If you don’t think your membership matters, it does! With this year’s change in the presidency and Congress, NAAA is actively meeting with and informing all the new policymakers and lawmakers about the importance of ensuring rules and laws that facilitate a healthy U.S. aerial application industry. This requires membership resources. The more members we have supporting NAAA and the industry, the better positioned we will be.

If you aren’t a member, the most effective way to address the range of critical issues facing your business is by joining NAAA. The payoff far exceeds what you will spend on dues in the form of effective advocacy, national representation, education and safety programs, and the personal connections you will make as you participate in association activities. To join, call (202) 546-5722 or visit AgAviation.org/membership.

Remember, “Upon the Performance of Each Rests the Fate of All”!