Recently, our area in Arkansas has experienced many tornado warnings, touchdowns and centennial floods. My husband Jerry, our dog Rosie, and I have been in our tornado shelter more times than I care to count.

The other day, the National Weather Service warned about floods in our area. Feeling concerned, I picked up the caretaker for my parents that morning and went down another road feeling better because it was higher ground and safer. I had no problem taking her. I planned to come back and pick her up at 4:00.

Later that day, after much rain had poured, I was talking to a customer and realized it was time to pick her up. My husband and I had planned to pick her up in the truck since it was taller, but I was in such a hurry that I just ran out and got in the car. I sped down the road and realized that I had gotten myself into trouble when I drove too deep into the water in the road. My car was still running, but it wouldn't go. I guess it was a safety feature. I saw water coming up to my door and over my pedals. I called my husband, and he immediately came down, hooked up a chain, and pulled me and the car out of the water. This was scary and felt like something in a movie. However, I thought I could help others by letting them know what I had gone through.

I thought about the many accidents we have had in our industry and how we all have so many things on our minds. We all get rushed and try to hurry, get distracted, and don't often pay attention.

How do we train our brains to disconnect from our phones and not text when we drive or fly? How do we train our brains not to be rushed when it could threaten our safety?

I know I've always heard that patience is a virtue.

I often think of this as I'm standing behind someone in front of me at a grocery line trying to argue about the price of a product. The older I get, the more I think about patience. I think about how important it is to be kind. I think about how it is important to show those who are watching us that we are in control and safe, and maybe that will teach them to be the same way.

I've always been a fast talker, I've always had a lead foot, and I hate to be late. However, this last lesson taught me a little more about patience. Is it worth it to rush when there is no life-threatening emergency?

I'm sure my husband is mumbling a few words right now while he vacuums the water out of my car. However, he is very patient, does things right, and is happy I'm okay.