MEMPHIS, Mo. — In a moment filled with pride, legacy, and love for aviation, longtime Memphis pilot Tom Glass was honored Tuesday evening with the prestigious Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award during the Glen Wiley Pilots Association’s regular monthly meeting at Keith’s Café.

Presented by his own son, Jason Glass, the award recognized Tom for more than 50 years of safe flight operations and contributions to general aviation—a milestone that not only speaks to his skill and dedication but also marks a touching continuation of a family tradition.

Tom’s father, the late Audrey Glass, was himself a recipient of the Master Pilot Award in 2018, making the Glass family one of the few in the nation to have two generations of Master Pilots recognized by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award is the highest honor the FAA bestows upon civilian pilots. To qualify, a recipient must have flown for at least 50 years with a record of safe flying, professionalism, and aviation advancement. It’s a mark of distinction few achieve, and Memphis, Missouri, has the rare distinction of having six such awardees.

