Mosgiel, NZ, May 23, 2025 - Tabula, a leading provider of job management and fleet tracking solutions for aerial operations, has partnered with global aviation tracking provider Plane Finder to launch a new ADS-B In capability, enabling pilots to view a broader range of nearby aircraft, directly from the Tabula Display.

Through this new integration, Tabula users can activate an optional map layer that shows aircraft locations using ADS-B data sourced from Plane Finder’s global system. The layer updates every 30 seconds and displays nearby aircraft as icons within the Tabula interface—offering increased situational awareness without requiring additional screens or hardware.

“This integration is about delivering better situational awareness without adding cockpit complexity,” said John Enlow, CEO at Tabula. “By embedding Plane Finder’s ADS-B data directly into the Tabula Display, we’re giving pilots a seamless, near real-time view of surrounding aircraft- no extra apps or devices needed.”

Unlike other systems, the ADS-B layer can be toggled on or off at the pilot’s discretion, just like Tabula’s Whiteboard feature. Clicking an aircraft icon reveals key information, such as callsign, altitude, speed, and last seen time.

“We’re excited to be working with Tabula to make our ADS-B data even more accessible to frontline pilots,” said Mark Daniels, Founder of Plane Finder. “This collaboration puts high-quality live traffic data into the hands of those who need it most, without compromising cockpit simplicity.”

Key Features of the Integration:

Aircraft positions update every 30 seconds, displayed as icons on the Tabula map

The layer is fully optional and can be toggled on/off by the pilot

Aircraft icons reveal key flight data (callsign, altitude, speed, last seen)

Tabula’s own tracking data takes priority when available, ensuring accuracy

Feature is enabled within cellular coverage and with the relevant subscription

This integration addresses the growing demand for greater airspace awareness, particularly with the rise of unmanned aircraft and drone activity. With many of these aircraft unable to communicate via radio, real-time visualisation becomes critical for flight safety.

“ADS-B In and situational awareness are key safety topics in aviation right now,” added John Enlow. “Together with Plane Finder, we’re helping pilots stay informed, safer, and more in control, without distractions.”

About Tabula

Founded in New Zealand in 2006, Tabula provides GPS-guided job management and fleet tracking solutions to operators across agriculture, horticulture, aerial application, and vector control. With offices in New Zealand, Australia, and the USA, Tabula supports over 3,600 customers, processing 60,000 jobs and 2.7 million hectares every month. Tabula’s real-time platform helps aerial operators coordinate more safely, work more efficiently, and record activity with total confidence. www.tabula.live

About Plane Finder

Plane Finder is a global leader in live flight tracking, aggregating ADS-B data from thousands of receivers around the world. Since 2009, Plane Finder has helped aviation professionals and enthusiasts track aircraft movements in real time through innovative web and mobile platforms. Plane Finder’s ADS-B network supports commercial operators, researchers, and safety advocates with high-quality, transparent, and accessible aircraft data. www.planefinder.net