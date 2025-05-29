Okmulgee, OK – In support of Corporate Angel Network’s recent expansion of aircraft qualified to provide free transportation to cancer patients to now include turboprops, Covington Aircraft Engines (Covington) has announced discounted pricing on engine maintenance, service, and parts for operators of qualified PT6A-powered aircraft who participate with Corporate Angel Network (CAN) in their life-saving volunteer transportation service.

Founded in 1981, CAN relies on the generosity of corporate flight departments and other aircraft operators who offer unused seats on their business aircraft to transport cancer patients to care that is, many times, challenging to access due to distance from a patient’s home and the travel costs involved. Last year, CAN flew more than 1,700 patient flights – all of which were on jets. Now, with the acceptance this year of two-pilot, pressurized-cabin turboprops, CAN’s lift capacity should more than double. This caught the attention of Covington, the well-known Pratt & Whitney Canada factory Designated Overhaul Facility that provides factory authorized PT6A maintenance services for the well-proven engine.

“We’re a company that believes strongly in the importance of meaningfully supporting aviation-based humanitarian efforts worldwide” said Aaron Abbott, president of Covington Aircraft Engines.

“Corporate Angel Network’s work in matching cancer patients in need of transportation with aircraft owners willing to provide an available seat, is simply outstanding. And, if we can encourage turboprop operators to volunteer this lift capacity when it’s available, it is absolutely something we want to do.”

The program is simple. Any operator of a qualified Pratt & Whitney PT6A-powered turboprop aircraft that has been registered and approved by CAN and has flown a specified minimum amount of CAN missions during a calendar period will be eligible for a Humanitarian Services discount from Covington. The discount may then be applied to maintenance, service, rental engines and parts for the engine(s) on that aircraft for work performed by, or parts purchased through, Covington.

The discount will be available for 36-months following the date of completion of the aircraft’s CAN missions. The aircraft’s CAN service flights will be recorded by the CAN team and then passed on to Covington Aircraft so the Humanitarian Service discount can be applied.

“We cannot thank Covington enough for their thoughtfulness and generosity in creating this program” said CAN President and CEO Robert Stangarone. “The financial savings it represents to turboprop operators who participate with CAN is more than significant. But the additional lift capacity it will incentivize – and the number of patients who will benefit from that lift – is even more gratifying.”

Flight departments and other turboprop operators of two-pilot, pressurized cabin PT6A-powered aircraft who would like to participate in this new program, may reach out to Eric Rojek, Sales Manager at Covington at ericr@covingtonaircraft.com.

About Covington

Headquartered in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, Covington Aircraft Engines specializes in Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A turbine engines, with a full suite of supporting services and inventory. As the only privately held U.S. owned Pratt & Whitney factory Designated Overhaul Facility, Covington provides warranty and parts support, technical advice, and maintenance services to corporate, agricultural, and humanitarian aircraft customers. With a multi-million-dollar parts inventory, a fleet of PT6A rental engines, state-of-the-art test cell capabilities, and 24-hour rapid response mobile repair teams, Covington is well positioned and capable to reach and assist virtually any PT6A customer worldwide. As a faith-based company, Covington also supports missionary and humanitarian efforts around the world both personally and financially, with a percentage of the company’s profits going to assist missionaries and humanitarian work each year.

About Corporate Angel Network

Corporate Angel Network (CAN) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to help cancer patients access the best treatment centers in the country by arranging free travel on corporate aircraft. Private jet travel makes it possible for patients, especially those in locations with minimal airline access, to travel to specialized medical centers. CAN works closely with hundreds of America’s top corporations to match empty seats with patient flight requests. Thanks to the generous support of these companies, CAN has coordinated more than 69,000 flights since its founding in 1981.