The aviation industry and Halter are working together to create awareness of how transmission towers might affect pilots.

Tony Michelle, executive officer for the New Zealand Agricultural Aviation Association (NZAAA), said over the past couple of months pilots have been contacting the NZAAA with concerns about transmission towers that they see on farms while flying, but weren’t made aware of before starting operations.

Not knowing the location of towers during aerial operations is a flight safety concern, Michelle said.

In October last year Farmers Weekly reported on a spate of accidents during recent agricultural aviation operations.

