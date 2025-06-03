The National Agricultural Aviation Association (NAAA) hears from uncrewed and crewed operators across the country about drone application work that is being conducted outside of the law. As uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) technology continues to grow in agriculture, there’s increasing recognition of the need to ensure all operators—crewed and uncrewed—are working within the same rigorous safety and regulatory framework that has long guided the aerial application industry.

Reports from professional applicators point to issues such as the use of unregistered UAS, applications that do not follow product label instructions for rates and carrier volumes and operations conducted without proper certifications or licenses.

These concerns underscore the importance of consistent training, licensing and oversight for all aerial applicators, regardless of the platform they use. The agricultural aviation community has a long history of professionalism, precision and stewardship. As UASs become more common in the field, we have an opportunity to guide this emerging segment toward that same high standard.

Love it or hate it, UAS are here to stay. By encouraging education, supporting enforcement of existing rules and promoting collaboration between crewed and uncrewed operators, we can ensure that UAS augments their professionalism—not compromises—the safety, effectiveness and reputation of aerial application.

FAA Certification

Under 55 pounds: UAS operators must hold a Remote Pilot Airman Certificate and Small UAS Rating under Part 107 of the Federal Aviation Regulations and must register each UAS.

UAS operators must hold a Remote Pilot Airman Certificate and Small UAS Rating under Part 107 of the Federal Aviation Regulations and must register each UAS. Over 55 pounds: Operators must obtain a special exemption under 49 U.S.C. § 44807 – Special Authority for Certain Unmanned Aircraft Systems.

Operators must obtain a special exemption under 49 U.S.C. § 44807 – Special Authority for Certain Unmanned Aircraft Systems. An aerial application—whether manned or unmanned—conducted by a farmer or commercial applicator must also have an agricultural aviation operator certificate under 14 CFR Part 137.

An aerial applicator—whether manned or unmanned—making a commercial application must be licensed as a professional commercial applicator in the state(s) in which they are operating. A list of the state pesticide enforcement agencies that license commercial applicators may be found at https://aapco.org/2015/07/28/resources-2/.

Responding to a UAS Encounter

If you or one of your pilots experiences a near miss—or worse, a collision—with a UAS, it can be a jarring event. Knowing how to respond quickly and correctly is essential for safety, reporting, and follow-up action.

Review NAAA’s practical checklist outlining the steps to take after a UAS encounter. Being prepared ensures you can protect your operation and contribute to improving airspace safety for all. Review the following steps below carefully. To access the full details with this checklist, visit AgAviation.org/library/checklist-uas-encounter/.

Inform Local Law Enforcement Report it to the FAA National Safety Hotline: hotline.faa.gov Call your local Flight Standards Office (formerly called FSDO): www.faa.gov/about/office_org/field_offices/fsdo File a NASA Aviation Safety Report Tell Other Pilots Notify Local News Media and Ag Trade Press Inform Your Customers, Ag Retailers and Crop Consultants Contact Your Insurance Agent if physical damage is done to your aircraft. The company will ensure repairs are made to the aircraft in accordance with your policy. There is a possibility the insurance company could pursue action against the entities that may be liable for the loss.

In response to the increasing use of UASs in aerial applications, NAAA has taken further steps to address critical safety issues. As part of its ongoing commitment to protect ag aircraft operations, the NAAA established the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAAS) Committee in May 2024. Since its formation, the committee has enacted the following policies:

UAS must give right-of-way to crewed aircraft in all cases.

Crewed aircraft are advised to perform a clearing descending turn (circle the field) before entering the application site.

Report unlicensed/illegal aerial application activities to FAA FSDO offices (www.faa.gov/about/office_org/field_offices/fsdo) and to the state lead agencies in charge of licensing and enforcing commercial pesticide applications (https://aapco.org/2015/07/28/resources-2/).

The state and federal repercussions of ignoring aircraft registration regulations are severe, as outlined in 49 USC § 46306, which targets registration violations involving aircraft not providing air transportation. This statute imposes criminal penalties, including fines and/or imprisonment (for not more than three years), for knowingly operating or attempting to operate an unregistered aircraft, as well as operating an aircraft without an airman’s certificate.

Fly Safe!