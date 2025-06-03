At the heart of Youngstown Air Reserve Station (YARS) in Ohio, the United States Air Force Reserve's 910th Airlift Wing carries out a unique and vital mission: operating the Department of Defense’s (DoD) only fixed-wing aerial spray capability for large-area applications.

Tasked with covering areas of 5,000 acres or more, this elite unit is equipped to control disease-carrying insects, pest species, and invasive vegetation, and to disperse oil spills across vast bodies of water.

The 910th’s Aerial Spray Flight operates under a range of federal directives—including DoDI 4150.07 and AFI 32-1074—and is prepared to conduct missions in combat zones, on military installations, or in disaster areas declared by the President. Each operation uses only EPA-approved products and is carried out by a highly trained team of pilots, navigators, flight engineers, spray operators, loadmasters, and entomologists.

Annually, the unit performs up to 25 recurring missions across 12 military installations in nine states, sometimes extending into nearby civilian communities. The 910th has also supported numerous emergency response efforts, including Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005, Hurricane Gustav in 2008, the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010, Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and Hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2020.

The 910th Airlift Wing’s 757th Airlift Squadron flies six C-130H Hercules aircraft equipped with the Modular Aerial Spray System (MASS), a versatile tool capable of applying ultra-low to ultra-high-volume sprays. The DoD’s only dedicated aerial spray maintenance flight uniquely maintains these systems. YARS also hosts one of four EPA-approved training centers for DoD pesticide applicator certification, serving U.S. and overseas pest management needs.

A 910th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules aircraft, equipped with a training-only modular aerial spray system, flies near Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, May 7, 2025. The aircraft performed a larvicide application demonstration, using water, for a group of pest management specialists from across the Department of Defense attending an aerial spray application course. The 910th AW operates the DoD’s only large-area fixed-wing aerial spray capability to eliminate pest and disease-carrying insects and invasive vegetation and to disperse oil spills in large bodies of water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric M. White)

In recent years, the unit has embraced technological advancements, including Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping, Differential GPS, and the Wingman GX system for enhanced targeting and drift modeling. These upgrades have greatly improved the precision and effectiveness of aerial spray operations.

The Air Force’s aerial spray mission dates back to 1947, when it was created to combat vector-borne diseases among deployed troops. In 1973, the mission transitioned to the Air Force Reserve, and that same year, Reserve crews conducted their first spray operation at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia.

Throughout the following decades, the unit demonstrated its strategic value time and again:

In the 1970s, they treated refugee camps in Guam and controlled mosquito-borne diseases in Panama.

In the 1980s, they pioneered control of biting midges, saved the government millions through vegetation management, and supported massive agricultural pest efforts in Idaho and the Azores.

Department of Defense pest management specialists place droplet detection cards during an aerial spray application course, May 7, 2025, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. The 910th Airlift Wing operates the DoD’s only large-area fixed-wing aerial spray capability to eliminate pest and disease-carrying insects and invasive vegetation and to disperse oil spills in large bodies of water. The course is designed to help pest management specialists learn how best to operate with the unit's capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric M. White) Department of Defense pest management specialists place droplet detection cards during an aerial spray application course, May 7, 2025, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. The 910th Airlift Wing operates the DoD’s only large-area fixed-wing aerial spray capability to eliminate pest and disease-carrying insects and invasive vegetation and to disperse oil spills in large bodies of water. The course is designed to help pest management specialists learn how best to operate with the unit's capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric M. White)

During the 1990s, they played a crucial role in disaster relief efforts following Hurricanes Andrew and Floyd. They formalized a Memorandum of Agreement with the U.S. Coast Guard for oil spill response.

The 2000s marked rapid technological expansion and operational scale. The unit conducted historic missions in the wake of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, spraying nearly 3 million acres—the largest aerial spray operation ever undertaken by the Air Force Reserve Command. They also contributed to oil spill exercises and pest control in urban and rural environments.

In 2010, the 910th responded to the Deepwater Horizon disaster, flying 93 sorties over the Gulf of Mexico to apply dispersants over more than 30,000 acres of oil-contaminated water.

Today, the 910th is continuing its legacy of innovation. The unit works with Ohio-based Battelle to design the next-generation MASS system, ensuring future readiness. They have also pioneered nighttime spray missions using Night Vision Goggles (NVGs), allowing operations during peak insect activity while increasing safety and mission effectiveness.

910th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric M. White) 910th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric M. White)

With each mission, the 910th Airlift Wing demonstrates its unmatched capability to protect public health, support national defense, and respond rapidly to natural and man-made disasters. Whether combating mosquitoes after a hurricane or helping to mitigate environmental disasters, the 910th’s aerial spray mission remains a vital asset to the nation..

You can learn more about the 910th Airlift Wing's aerial spray mission here.