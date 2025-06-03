In 2008, two operations joined forces in West Central Indiana to form a family aerial application business that continues to thrive today.

Tyler and Karen Rice own and operate Bi-State Air in Veedersburg, Indiana. The couple established the business 17 years ago and partnered with Tyler’s dad, Bill Rice, who had operated Bi-State Helicopters since 1980.

“I started learning the ins and outs of operating an aerial application business working and helping my dad, and I have been doing that ever since,” Tyler recalls.

Bill Rice was a helicopter pilot from the start, flying ag since 1977 and working for various applicators. He built up time and experience until 1980, when he decided to start his own business, Bi-State Helicopters, which evolved from helicopters to fixed-wing airplanes.

Sadly, Bill Rice passed away from cancer in 2016, but his family continued the tradition of aerial application and has continued to grow its customer base each year.

Bi-State Air began with four employees, but during its peak season, it employs as many as a dozen.

“Our son started helping out around the airport as soon as he was able. His first job was to grease the tailwheels at the end of the day.”

“We have great seasonal help,” Tyler says. “Our customers request them and look forward to their great work. We work hard all day and end each day with a home-cooked meal that Karen makes, and then spend quality time with our entire crew. We review the next day’s obligations, joke about the day at hand, and have a little fun mixed in when we can. Everyone who works here is important to us and is part of our Bi-State family. From our load crew to our pilots, our maintenance staff and office personnel, each person does their part to the best of their ability, and it keeps the wheels turning each day. We get asked a lot about how you can live and work with your family, but we don’t know any other way – it just works for us.”

In addition to aerial application, the Rice Family owns a small amount of farmland and helps other area farmers plant and harvest corn and soybeans.

As Tyler mentions, family is the force that keeps Bi-State Air functioning and moving forward. Not just blood family, but work family is equally valuable to them.

“We operate our flying service as a family with a family dynamic at the heart of it. Our longest employee has been flying for us since our first airplane was purchased. He spends every season with us, working and living in our home. My wife, Karen, is our office manager, which she has done from the beginning. A few months after we married, my dad asked her, 'Do you know how to use a computer?' And that’s where it began.”

“Just go with the flow. This industry is full of challenges, so take each day as its own, do your very best, and start fresh the next day.”

Tyler and Karen’s son Dylan is also deeply involved in aviation. He is a private pilot working on advanced ratings who is also the company’s chief mechanic. He also owns his own maintenance business, which keeps him busy in the cold months.

“Our son started helping out around the airport as soon as possible. His first job was to grease the tailwheels at the end of the day. He then started following our mechanic whenever he could, and the rest is history.”

Dylan’s girlfriend has also been drawn into the fold, assisting Karen in the office and working as their digital creator.

Tyler spends his days keeping the business operational, managing all the chemical inventory, ensuring the employees' well-being, staging the various locations they fly from, and handling all the mundane details that keep a business operating but are necessary to its success.

“I don’t know another life. I grew up in this industry, my wife came into it with open arms, and we’ve raised our son in it. I hope we can continue for generations to come.”

A great deal has changed in the aerial application industry since Bi-State Air opened its doors for business, most of all technology.

“Innovation, technology, and professionalism are at the forefront of our industry. Even since 2008, the amount of technology that has changed and upgraded is amazing, and continues to grow. It evolves each year and with each generation involved in the industry.”

Despite changes and seasonal uncertainty, Tyler Rice and the Bi-State Air family take everything in stride. “Just go with the flow. This industry is full of challenges, so take each day as its own, do your very best, and start fresh the next day.”