WAHPETON, N.D. – Governor Kelly Armstrong and leaders across North Dakota are paying tribute to Representative Cynthia “Cindy” Schreiber-Beck of Wahpeton, who passed away on Monday, May 19. Schreiber-Beck was a long-serving legislator, agricultural aviation leader, and dedicated public servant.

“Cindy Schreiber-Beck served the citizens of North Dakota with a quiet strength and determination that touched so many facets of life—from agriculture and aviation to education and community development,” said Gov. Armstrong. “She embodied what it means to be a public servant, a volunteer, and someone who gives back. Her care and compassion for our farmers, students, and North Dakotans from every walk of life was evident in everything she did.”

Schreiber-Beck was first elected to the North Dakota House of Representatives in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018 and 2022, representing District 25. She served on the House Education and Agriculture Committees and was a tireless advocate for policies supporting aviation, innovation, education, and farming.

She and her late husband, Gerry Beck, operated Tri-State Aviation in Wahpeton. After Gerry’s passing in 2007, Cindy continued running the business while also serving nearly 40 years as executive director of the North Dakota Agricultural Aviation Association.

In recognition of her lifetime contributions to the aviation industry, Schreiber-Beck was inducted into the North Dakota Aviation Hall of Fame in March 2025, becoming the Hall’s 50th inductee.

Her influence extended far beyond the Legislature. From 1997 to 2022, she served as a commissioner on the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission. In 2013, she was appointed to the governor’s task force that helped establish one of the first unmanned aerial systems (UAS) test sites in the nation, located in Grand Forks.

In honor of her service, Gov. Armstrong has ordered U.S. and North Dakota flags to fly at half-staff on the day of her interment and encourages residents to do the same.

NDGOP Statement

The North Dakota Republican Party released a statement expressing deep sorrow at her passing:

“The NDGOP is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Representative Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, a dedicated public servant, aviation advocate, and community leader. Her leadership helped establish the Tri-State Agricultural Aviation Convention and shape an educational curriculum introducing students to agricultural aviation. Cindy’s 25-year service on the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission and her role in launching the UAS test site reflect her unwavering dedication to aviation policy. Her legacy will live on through the many initiatives she championed and the countless lives she impacted.”

Rep. Schreiber-Beck’s passing marks a profound loss for North Dakota. Her legacy of service and innovation will be remembered for generations to come.