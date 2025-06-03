Jan Krakauer’s harrowing book Into Thin Air describes an ill-fated expedition struck by the extreme hazards of climbing into the rarified air on Mount Everest. Similarly, the NTSB Accident Synopsis report in the April 2025 issue of AgAir Update stated, “…the airplane failed to lift off due to the density altitude.” Another way to put it is that the pilot tried to fly in thin air.

I am sure it would not be a reach to speculate that the pilot in question didn’t specifically know the density altitude during the takeoff roll. I can’t ever remember a time when I did as an ag pilot. I do remember struggling with the concept when taking my Private Pilots License. Part of the problem was in the description of the term. It isn’t pressure altitude, absolute altitude, GPS altitude, or indicated altitude.

To boot, you don’t often hear someone say, “Listen up, we’ve got to shut down flying because the density altitude is getting too high”. Or, even more to the point, because the air is getting too thin. Most of the time, it refers solely to increasing air temperatures.

The problem is that you can’t directly measure density altitude like you can runway length, temperature, humidity, or any of the many gremlins that can make a pilot’s life miserable. It has to be calculated or read from a chart, and it is insidious in the sense of something dangerous secretly causing harm, like high blood pressure or fatigue. This is especially notable in aerial application, where the margins for error are already razor thin.

One incident in my background illustrates a similar event to the one in the NTSB report. I had just started working off an abandoned asphalt road with 2,600 feet usable, flying a Thrush S2R using a standard load size of 360 gallons. The field elevation was near 2,000 feet ASL.

We had stopped flying around 10 AM due to excessive wind, returning early afternoon when it was dead calm. It was also noticeably hotter and more humid, as testified by the fact that I was breaking up a good sweat on the walk around. Was I thinking about density altitude or wondering where I had last used the E6B Flight Computer so I could compute the value? No.

I remember taxing to the departure end of the strip while trying to rationalize taking off with a large load from an unfamiliar strip on a hot, humid day with zero headwind. Had the term density altitude crossed my mind yet? No, but I thought it was hot and muggy, and I couldn’t wait to get airborne to get some cockpit ventilation going. But as the FAA puts it, “hot, high, and humid weather conditions can cause a routine takeoff or landing to become an accident in less time than it takes to tell about it.”

It was to be the second-to-last load, and everyone was in a hurry to finish the job and head back home. We had no practical way to reduce the load except by offloading from an open hopper lid using a small pail. It would have taken at least half an hour.

I should have known better. Trundling down the runway, the lack of acceleration was very noticeable compared to the cool morning operations. The tail finally came up well past the normal point I used as an acceleration check. The strip ended abruptly with an open drainage ditch. I realized it was going to be nip and tuck to get airborne.

While my brain was in full panic mode, thankfully, my hands had been well-versed in what to do in emergencies such as this through several jettison training sessions with full water loads. Forward went the hopper dump handle, out came the load, and up went the S2R, climbing like a homesick angel.

In the end, it was an embarrassing (and expensive) event, but at least there was no twisted aluminum to tarnish the landscape. However, in doing a postmortem, it was obvious that I had overlooked density altitude as a critical factor affecting takeoff performance. It was a knowledge gap that needed fixing.

I didn’t consider the density altitude first because it wasn’t part of our routine, day-to-day operations. Commercial airlines have sophisticated onboard systems and flight computers that account for many variables and adjust performance calculations accordingly. Most ag aircraft I know have Spartan cockpits, and the most advanced technology on board is the GPS navigation and guidance system.

As we all know from ab initio flying days, density altitude must be calculated or read from a chart. However, if you don’t have a chart or your trusty E6B whiz wheel handy, a reasonably accurate rule of thumb for determining density altitude is to multiply 600 by ten percent of the difference in actual temperature from Standard. You add that number to the exact field elevation to get density altitude.

Let’s go back to my earlier example. During the early morning flights, the ground roll was typically 2000 feet. However, when we started operations again in the early afternoon, the temperature had climbed to almost 90 F, 40 degrees different from the Standard of approximately 50 F. Ten percent of that difference is 4. Multiply by 600, and you have a density altitude of 2,400 feet above field elevation, i.e., as though we were working at 4,400 feet ASL. Thin air is no fun when you’ve got a heavy load and need maximum performance from wings, prop, and engine, all significantly degraded courtesy high density altitudes.

What specifically does that mean in terms of performance? A constant speed prop takeoff distance increases by about 10% for every 1,000 feet of density altitude, which in this case turns out to be a 24% increase (2,400 feet x 10% per 1,000 feet), meaning a new takeoff roll of 2,480 feet (2000 x 1.24). A bit too tight for my liking on a 2,600-foot runway.

The next time you find yourself looking desperately for a fan or air conditioner to beat the heat, think density altitude and how thin the air is becoming. You may decide to wait until things cool down a bit to avoid unnecessary excitement as you trundle down the runway, with the end of the airstrip approaching far too fast.