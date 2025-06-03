I live in Wynne, Arkansas, where we love to see the geese and ducks stop to play in the fields on their way south. There's an ample supply of hunting clubs here, and people come from all over to go goose and duck hunting.

We’re located on the east side of Arkansas, where there are many row crops of soybeans, rice, corn and wheat. I live on my grandparents' farm, where we built a home. We love sitting outside and watching the sunset through the beautiful fields.

Several years ago, there was a young man who came to our door interested in selling us a plan to have windmills on our farm. We told them we were not interested. This was the beginning of the “Crosswind project”. A company that has been putting up approximately 30 to 40 windmills in Cross County and plans on around 60. I've lived in this town for 64 years and never realized how beautiful it was until these large obstructions, close to 700 ft., look down on you. There has been a lot of negative outcry on our local social media.

I did a 360° circle the other day and counted 16 windmills. I never thought our town would have such large obstructions in our airspace. To be honest, it's creepy.

Cole Hartley from Hartley Flying Service in Stuttgart, AR, spoke at a state congressional hearing, and I was very proud of him. He spoke about the danger to our aerial applicators. Others spoke about how being right next door to them negatively affected them. They were also concerned about the bird migration pattern possibly changing through Arkansas, which might cause a big economic impact.

"It's not about the money, it's about the safety!”

I was disheartened when I saw our representative, Ronald Caldwell, say that the farmers need this money and that the aerial applicators could charge extra for working around windmills. I thought, "It's not about the money, it's about the safety!” One day on national news I saw Andrew Moore with the NAAA talking about the new law that had passed. Unfortunately, Cross County is exempt, but I'm happy for the rest of Arkansas. The bill is called SB 437. It passed in both chambers, and then Governor Sanders signed it. The bill instructs the Arkansas Public Service Commission to develop permit requirements, require companies to do extensive studies for wildlife impacts, and make sure wind energy developers meet specific public safety requirements.

According to an AgAir Update article, quoting the ArAAA, “This is a huge win for our industry! Last week, this bill did not make it out of committee and seemed dead. However, thanks to the hard work of our lobbyist, Joe Jett, the efforts of a dozen members who showed up at the capitol this week to demand attention, and the multitude of phone calls by our members to their state representatives, yes—we made our voices heard and helped get the bill passed!”

I talked to local applicator Chad Runsick, who stated that he was 1000 times against windmills in our area. He said he definitely had to charge more, but what he worried about most was the drift concerns when the windmills were turned on. How is he supposed to be able to keep the wind direction in mind when the windmills are turned on?

They say these monstrosities will be taken down approximately 30 years after they have worn themselves out. I'm sure I probably won't be around to see that happen. Meanwhile, I'll try to tune them out and remember the beautiful horizon as it was.

Y'all fly safe!