Home-United StatesBenoit Aerial Spraying Wards Off New Corn Fungus

Benoit Aerial Spraying Wards Off New Corn Fungus

By Graham Lavender
0
52
David Kurtz. Photo Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

via Daily Journal

David Kurtz looked out his office at Benoit Aerial Spraying located east of Kankakee and pointed to a part of one of the company’s two grass runways.

“You see that the grass is starting to green up,” Kutz said. “In a couple of weeks, winter wheat will be greening, and we will start spraying.”

By the middle of April, weather permitting, farmers will begin opening fields and planting corn, he added.

Thus starts another season of spraying pesticides. It will keep them busy through October.

The company serves an area from south of Chicago to Danville, and from Interstate 55 to the west over to Winamac, Ind.

Kurtz has owned and operated Benoit Aerial Spraying since 2010, when he purchased it from retiring owner Steve Benoit. Kurtz had been employed by Benoit since 1995.

For the past decade, Kurtz, Dave Lambert and seasonal help have taken care of crops — corn, soybeans, wheat, potatoes and other vegetables — using three Thrush aircrafts built specifically for crop dusting.

“We hope we have a little part in their success,” said Kurtz of local farmers, holding his thumb and index finger barely apart.

For last year’s growing season, Jeff O’Connor, a member of the Kankakee County Soil and Water Conservation District board, has a different view of the company’s impact.

“They worked their butts off to save ours,” O’Connor said.

Last year, the company helped farmers in huge ways by keeping a new fungus at bay, and that’s why Benoit Aerial Spraying has been named the recipient of the Excellence in Agriculture Award as part of the Daily Journal’s 2022 Progress Awards.

The growing season was one of the best in recent memory as Mother Nature provided ideal conditions. That took a turn in late June and early July when farmers started reporting a new fungus hit the area, tar spot. Unfortunately for farmers, they and tar spot share ideal growing conditions.

And when conditions are ideal for tar spot — which is caused by the fungus Phyllachora maydis — severe yield loss is possible for susceptible hybrids. It appears as small, raised, black spots scattered across the upper and lower leaf surfaces. Kurtz described it as a shotgun blast pattern.

Read more at the Daily Journal

Graham Lavender
RELATED ARTICLES

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

  • 1998 AT-402B w/-34AG1998 AT-402B w/-34AG
    1998 AT-402B w/-34AG, New spars in March, prop 784 SOH. $600K Contact Speck/Heath 979-543-5272.[...] Read more »
    Published: April 5, 2022 - 7:47 pm
  • Experienced Engine & Component Technicians NeededExperienced Engine & Component Technicians Needed
    TAE Aerospace is a global aerospace company, servicing commercial and defense customers worldwide. We create value for customers through innovative thinking, premium quality products, and services in [...] Read more »
    Published: April 5, 2022 - 5:26 pm
  • 1968 Piper Pawnee PA-25-2601968 Piper Pawnee PA-25-260
    1968 Piper Pawnee PA-25-260, N4795Y, SN: 25-4573, Fresh annual, 150 Gal hopper -Boom & Spreader (for Dry/Wet spraying). $79,000 If you're in the market for a Cropduster, give Brian Ridgley a call. Off[...] Read more »
    Published: April 4, 2022 - 7:59 pm

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone: 478-987-2250
Fax: 478-352-0025
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links

X