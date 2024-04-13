Aluminum Propeller Blades Fatigue Crack : NTSB Issues Safety Alert On Properly Inspecting And Maintaining Aluminum Propeller Blades

THE National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), an independent U.S. government investigative agency, has said in the safety alert that propeller blades made up of Aluminum alloys have the risk of fatigue cracking and fracture ,if not traced and rectified in an early stage, the alert report said,

“Aluminum propeller blades can be susceptible to fatigue cracking and fracture if a small nick, pit, or corrosion on the surface or edge is not found and repaired during preflight inspection or maintenance. Such damage can concentrate stress from normal airplane operation loads, resulting in fatigue crack initiation and growth followed by propeller blade fracture.”

