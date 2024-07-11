NAAA Hires Amy May as Manager of Communications & Meetings

via NAAA

NAAA is excited to announce the hiring of longtime NAAA member Amy May as NAAA’s Manager of Communications & Meetings. Amy brings 20+ years of experience in communications and organization in her years of work as a social work coordinator, office manager and client account manager. In addition, she has served on various NAAA and Support committees for several years. Amy’s husband is NAAA Operator member, Tom May of Flying M Applicators Inc. in Holdrege, Neb. Amy will use her experience to help in NAAA’s communications activities and assist with planning the Ag Aviation Expo and board meetings. She will be working with Lindsay Barber, NAAA’s Director of Communications & Meetings.

Amy is a graduate of the University of Nebraska and lives with Tom and their two sons in Holdrege, Neb. Please help us in welcoming Amy to the NAAA staff.