Home-NAAANAAA Hires Amy May as Manager of Communications & Meetings

NAAA Hires Amy May as Manager of Communications & Meetings

AgAir Update Staff
By AgAir Update Staff

via NAAA

NAAA is excited to announce the hiring of longtime NAAA member Amy May as NAAA’s Manager of Communications & Meetings. Amy brings 20+ years of experience in communications and organization in her years of work as a social work coordinator, office manager and client account manager. In addition, she has served on various NAAA and Support committees for several years. Amy’s husband is NAAA Operator member, Tom May of Flying M Applicators Inc. in Holdrege, Neb. Amy will use her experience to help in NAAA’s communications activities and assist with planning the Ag Aviation Expo and board meetings. She will be working with Lindsay Barber, NAAA’s Director of Communications & Meetings.

Amy is a graduate of the University of Nebraska and lives with Tom and their two sons in Holdrege, Neb. Please help us in welcoming Amy to the NAAA staff.

AgAir Update Staff
AgAir Update Staffhttp://www.agairupdate.com
RELATED ARTICLES

[ufc-fb-comments]

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

Loading RSS Feed

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone and Fax: 478-987-2250
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links

00:00
00:00
MORE STORIES

Air Force Pilots Begin Training for Air Tractor-Based Light Attack Variant

Ryan Mason -