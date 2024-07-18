Aerial Applicators Weigh in on Challenging Farm Season

Farmers around the region are grappling with a challenging year for their crops. We spoke with Jonair just east of Portage la Prairie, who sprays insecticides, fungicides, and seeds to learn from their experience about how crops are faring this year.

Part Owner Bryan Dion explains they’ve been very busy.

“It’s been a trying year. Basically, since the end of April, the farmers and ourselves have been fighting the weather with its rain and wind. In the last two to three three weeks, we’ve done lots of fungicide by air because the farmers’ fields are too wet to run with their ground rigs. Yeah, we’ve had a very busy year so far.”

He says conditions are extremely wet north of Portage with High Bluff receiving anywhere from two to four inches of rain this past weekend.

