Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Goes Airborne to Boost Fish Habitat in Nimrod Lake

To stir growth within the fish and waterfowl habitat at Nimrod Lake, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) has a high-octane approach to put forth the effort.

“We performed two seeding flights in late June and early July,” Jason Jackson, Wetland Program Coordinator for the AGFC, said. “The soil on the lakebed has other seeds in the seedbank that will sprout as well, but we’re hoping to maximize the benefit of vegetation with fast-growing millet that provides a lot of energy of wildlife once it forms seeds heads.”

Agricultural airplanes that were uniquely rigged dropped thousands of pounds of millet seed along the mudflats of Nimrod Lake during its timely summer drawdown.

