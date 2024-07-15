Wind Turbines Have Become Divisive Issue in Traverse County

WHEATON, MINN. – Along U.S. Hwy. 75 in Traverse County, a black-and-white sign reads: “Wind Farmer. And Now My Neighbors Don’t Speak to Me!”

Philip and Latona Brink saw it while driving by and laughed. The couple, who live about 7 miles south in Dumont, has agreed to allow wind turbines to be built on the land where they grow corn and soybeans. The income will add stability to the ups-and-downs of commodity prices, and they also believe in renewable energy. Their daughter sells solar power in Colorado.