NAAA Ag Aviation Expo Attendee Registration Now Open

We look forward to seeing you at the 2024 NAAA Ag Aviation Expo in Fort Worth, Texas, Nov. 18-21, a new convention destination for the Ag Aviation Expo.Attendee registration is now open for the annual convention. Exhibitors can purchase booth space here.
NAAA’s new registration system will allow you to register and pay for all events at one time. This includes:
- Ag Aviation Expo registration for yourself, your spouse, children and other employees in your company.
- Nov. 16 – Flying in the Wire & Obstruction Environment Course
- Nov. 17 – NAAREF Fundraiser: Bucking for PAASS
- Nov. 18 – Support Event at Billy Bob’s Texas
Besides great Ag Aviation Expo programming and speakers, you’ll enjoy a gold mine of offerings to eat, drink, and play in a great city. The cowboy way of life meets modern culture in Fort Worth, TX. This urban oasis is home to several entertainment districts (including a walkable downtown), an aviation museum, and the world’s only twice-daily cattle drive in the historic Stockyards. Be sure to visit Billy Bob’s Texas, the world’s largest honky-tonk, featuring live music, line dancing, food, fun, and history.
Whether you’re an industry veteran or a low-time or no-time pilot, the Ag Aviation Expo promises to deliver invaluable insights, the latest technological advancements, and a chance to connect with peers from across the nation and the world. Join us in the heart of Texas for an unforgettable experience that will help you soar to new heights in your ag aviation journey.
Details for the 2024 Ag Aviation Expo
- Dates: Nov. 18-21, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth Convention Center and Omni (across the street from Convention Center)
- Kickoff Breakfast Speaker: Kevin Humphreys, War Veteran, PTSD Counselor, Mental Health Ambassador
- Schedule of Events: See the current, tentative schedule here
- NAAA Hotel Room Block: Details here
- Attendee Registration: Details here
- Exhibitor Booth Sales Open
- Sponsorship Opportunities: View the sponsorships opportunities here. We have sponsorships available for all budget sizes. Please email Lindsay Barber if you would like to secure a sponsorship or learn more!
- Auction Donations: Thank you to Pratt & Whitney Canada for donating a PT6-34AG to this year’s NAAA Live Auction. While we are still several months away from the Ag Aviation Expo, we are already accepting donations for the Live and Silent Auction. The earlier you inform us of your auction donation, the more advertising you will receive on the NAAA website and in NAAA publications. Support the aerial application industry by donating an item today. Contact Amy May for questions or your donation details.