NAAA Ag Aviation Expo Attendee Registration Now Open

We look forward to seeing you at the 2024 NAAA Ag Aviation Expo in Fort Worth, Texas, Nov. 18-21, a new convention destination for the Ag Aviation Expo.Attendee registration is now open for the annual convention. Exhibitors can purchase booth space here.

NAAA’s new registration system will allow you to register and pay for all events at one time. This includes:

Ag Aviation Expo registration for yourself, your spouse, children and other employees in your company.

Nov. 16 – Flying in the Wire & Obstruction Environment Course

Nov. 17 – NAAREF Fundraiser: Bucking for PAASS

Nov. 18 – Support Event at Billy Bob’s Texas

Besides great Ag Aviation Expo programming and speakers, you’ll enjoy a gold mine of offerings to eat, drink, and play in a great city. The cowboy way of life meets modern culture in Fort Worth, TX. This urban oasis is home to several entertainment districts (including a walkable downtown), an aviation museum, and the world’s only twice-daily cattle drive in the historic Stockyards. Be sure to visit Billy Bob’s Texas, the world’s largest honky-tonk, featuring live music, line dancing, food, fun, and history.

Whether you’re an industry veteran or a low-time or no-time pilot, the Ag Aviation Expo promises to deliver invaluable insights, the latest technological advancements, and a chance to connect with peers from across the nation and the world. Join us in the heart of Texas for an unforgettable experience that will help you soar to new heights in your ag aviation journey.

Details for the 2024 Ag Aviation Expo