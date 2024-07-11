Lane Aviation Welcomes Patrick Humphrey as Operations Manager

Lane Aviation, Inc., an Air Tractor dealer in Rosenberg, TX, recently welcomed Patrick Humphrey as its Operations Manager.

Originally from South Georgia, Patrick attended the University of West Georgia, Middle Georgia State Aviation Program, and AgFlight in Bainbridge, GA. He started his career at Souther Field Aviation in Georgia, progressing from loader to aerial applicator, working in maintenance, representing the company at trade shows and managing aircraft ferrying.

“I am truly excited and eager to bring my background and experience to Lane Aviation. It’s an honor to be part of this incredible family. They’ve built an outstanding operation, and I’m committed to serving this company and its customers to the best of my ability,” comments Humphrey.

Lane Aviation will celebrate its 80th year in business in 2025. Located in Rosenberg, TX, Lane Aviation is now in its third generation of ownership, with Logan Lane serving as its President.

“We are excited to welcome Patrick to the team at Lane Aviation. Being able to draw on his personal experience in aerial application, aircraft sales, and customer experience will be a great asset for our operations and, most importantly, our customers. We look forward to a bright future with Patrick being involved.” said Lane Aviation President Logan Lane

Patrick and his wife Alexa have relocated to the Houston, TX, area with their children, Fletcher (5), McCartney (4) and Fowler (1). They look forward to calling Texas home.