The Texas Agricultural Aviation Association (TAAA) Board of Directors held its Spring meeting in Austin the first of March, aligning with the Texas Legislature’s biannual sessions at the Capitol. Board attendance was nearly perfect, and the meetings proved highly productive. TAAA extends its gratitude to President Mike Cobb and all board members who participated and made the trip to Austin to engage in these important discussions.

The meetings commenced on Monday afternoon with an informative presentation by Charlie Leal, the State Legislative Director of the Texas Farm Bureau. Leal and his team work diligently at the Capitol to protect and advance Texas agricultural interests. Leal’s presentation covered a range of critical topics, including tax policy, water regulations, Right to Farm legislation, and foreign ownership of agricultural land.

Following the Farm Bureau presentation, the board engaged in a discussion with drone operator Joseph Kana of Hylio. While drones are already widely used across the state, the conversation focused on ensuring that pesticide safety and reporting regulations for drones align with those for fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. Several board members expressed concerns that current regulations do not adequately address this issue. The discussion was dynamic and informative, leaving attendees with valuable insights.

Monday’s meetings concluded with a dinner at Steiner Ranch Steakhouse, where Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller was the featured guest. The meal was exceptional, and the conversation was even better. Commissioner Miller spoke on various topics, shared anecdotes about his friendship with President Trump, and participated in a nearly hour-long Q&A session. TAAA appreciates Commissioner Miller’s time and the opportunity to discuss key industry concerns with him. Special thanks go to the sponsors who made the dinner possible.

On Tuesday morning, the board reconvened at the Texas Capitol for meetings with state legislators. Dividing into five groups, board members visited 33 legislative offices representing the districts where many operators and pilots live and work.

A key highlight of the day was a meeting with Representative James Frank (R–Wichita Falls), a strong industry supporter who was well-acquainted with many board members. Another significant visit occurred with Speaker Dustin Burrows (R–Lubbock) and his Senior Advisor, former State Representative Tracy King from Uvalde, a longtime friend of TAAA. Speaker Burrows even took photos with some of the attendees.

The final visit of the day was with Representative Ryan Guillen (R–Rio Grande City), Chair of the House Agriculture & Livestock Committee. Guillen actively engaged in the discussion, asking insightful questions throughout. The conversation centered on drone regulations and enhancing the state’s wildfire firefighting efforts. The board also toured Commissioner Miller’s offices between legislative meetings, where additional industry concerns were addressed.

As part of the legislative visits, TAAA presented a one-page document outlining its legislative priorities. The board considers the meetings a resounding success and has already committed to repeating the initiative when the legislature reconvenes in 2027.