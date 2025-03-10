Air Tractor recently published a new version of the AT-802 / AT-802A Owner’s Manual on February 24, 2025. The updated manual, dated December 12, 2024, introduces changes in inspection requirements to ensure compliance with regulatory standards while maintaining the highest safety levels for operators. This article outlines these changes and their implications for AT-802 / AT-802A operators, particularly in the United States.

Historically, the AT-802 / AT-802A Owner’s Manual has included recommended inspections at specific hourly and calendar-based intervals. These inspections were intended to guide aircraft maintenance under various operational conditions. Most AT-802 and AT-802A aircraft operate under 14 CFR Part 137, which generally does not impose specific maintenance requirements unless operations occur over congested areas. Consequently, many operators have relied on 14 CFR Parts 91 and 43 for maintenance guidance, assuming that an annual inspection, as required for smaller aircraft, would suffice for the AT-802 / AT-802A.

However, a revised interpretation of the regulations has clarified that this assumption was incorrect. The AT-802 / AT-802A aircraft, with a maximum takeoff weight of 16,000 pounds, falls under the large aircraft category defined in 14 CFR Part 1. This classification subjects the aircraft to different inspection requirements under 14 CFR Part 91. Specifically, Section 91.409(e) mandates compliance with an approved inspection program, as selected under Section 91.409(f).

With this revised regulatory understanding, the inspection section of the Owner’s Manual has been updated to reflect the following key points:

Operators must comply with either the inspection program recommended by Air Tractor or an alternative program approved by the FAA.

The new manual suggests performing all inspections at the specified intervals and recommends that 12-month, 100-hour, 200-hour, and 300-hour inspections be conducted at least once every 12 months.

The term “Annual Inspection” should no longer be used for AT-802 / AT-802A aircraft, as it does not apply under the revised regulatory interpretation.

Logbook entries should be updated to reflect compliance with the 12-month, 100-hour, 200-hour, and 300-hour inspections rather than an “Annual Inspection.”

Inspections that cannot be deferred, such as 400-hour, 800-hour, and 1,000-hour inspections, must be performed and logged separately. Read the full version of Air Tractor's Service Information Letter No. 802-0118 here.