Whelen Aerospace Technologies Announces Acquisition of AeroLEDs

Sebastian, FL – Whelen Aerospace Technologies (WAT), a global leader in aviation lighting, announced today the signing of an agreement to acquire substantially all the assets of AeroLEDs, LLC. This strategic acquisition will expand WAT’s product portfolio and solidify its leadership in the aerospace lighting industry, while remaining true to the aligned values and culture that both companies hold dear.

WAT and AeroLEDs share a profound commitment to aviation, consistently placing high value on producing innovative, high-quality products that enhance aviation safety. This deal represents more than just a business transaction; it signifies the union of two like-minded entities dedicated to understanding and prioritizing the needs and values of the aviation community.

“Our brands have consistently aligned in our mission to continuously enhance products for the betterment of the aviation community,” said Tyler Wheeler, CEO of WAT. “AeroLEDs has built a remarkable reputation for reliability and innovation, and together, we will continue to deliver high-quality, durable, and efficient lighting solutions that our customers trust and rely on.”

AeroLEDs will maintain its brand and manufacturing operations in Boise, ID, while working closely with WAT to ensure a seamless integration. The combined strengths of both companies will drive significant advancements in aviation LED lighting technology, benefiting pilots, aviation professionals, and enthusiasts worldwide.

“We are thrilled to join forces with WAT,” said Nate Calvin, CEO of AeroLEDs. “This combination is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and innovation. With WAT’s resources and our combined expertise, we will push the boundaries of what is possible in aviation lighting, always with the goal of enhancing safety and performance for our community. Importantly, AeroLEDs will continue to provide the same exceptional products and customer service that our customers know and love.”

Both WAT and AeroLEDs are dedicated to delivering top-tier lighting solutions that enhance the safety, efficiency, and overall experience of the aviation community. Customers can look forward to new product developments with a range of pricing options, improved technologies, and an unwavering commitment to exceptional service. The core values that have made AeroLEDs a trusted name in aviation lighting will remain unchanged.

About Whelen Aerospace Technologies:

Whelen Aerospace Technologies (WAT) is a leading innovator in the aerospace lighting industry, dedicated to providing cutting-edge lighting solutions. With a rich heritage of over 70 years, WAT combines advanced technology with unparalleled expertise to enhance the safety and efficiency of aircraft around the globe. WAT’s commitment to excellence and innovation ensures that their lighting products and other offerings meet the highest standards, making them a trusted partner for aviation professionals worldwide.

About AeroLEDs:

AeroLEDs is a pioneer in LED lighting systems for the aviation industry, offering advanced solutions known for their durability, efficiency, and reliability. AeroLEDs products meet the rigorous demands of aviation professionals, providing superior lighting performance in various applications.