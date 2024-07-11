Juliana Turchetti Lost in Fatal FireBoss Accident

The ag aviation industry has lost one of its own; a smart, beautiful lady, Juliana Turchetti. When anyone told her she couldn’t, she did!

Juliana joined the AgAir Update team several years ago as a writer. In that position, she always did a fantastic job relating to other ag pilot readers, even though she was of the opposite gender of most ag pilots.

Juliana started her aviation career flying in the corporate world in Brazil. Longing for a more fulfilling career, she started ag flying in a Brazilian Ipanema. From there, she progressed to ferrying Thrush and Air Tractor planes from the US to Brazil. She often wrote about her experiences on those flights. She flew ag in the US, and finally, she landed a seat in a firefighting AT-802F and from there to the Fire Boss.

The Fire Boss was the last plane she flew. While in the maneuver of water scooping, she lost control of the aircraft and perished. At this writing, the next day, the details of the accident have not been determined.

Juliana will be missed by her readers, her loved ones, flying acquaintances and the AgAir Update family. May God speed her to the next page…