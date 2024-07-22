Leave it to the Professionals, AAAA President Featured

Most pilots know that low flying, particularly below 500 feet, is not only dangerous but is in most cases, prohibited.

When it comes to understanding the risks, Frank Drinan is about as well versed as they come. A second-generation agricultural pilot, Frank has amassed more than 8,000 hours of flight time and runs Keyland Air Services, an aerial application operation based in Dalby, Queensland.

Frank’s message is a simple one, ‘Leave it to the professionals.’

In the context of how risk managed these operations are, it’s easy to understand why trying low flying on a whim, without training, is never a good idea. Low flying carries – obstacles, increased turbulence and potentially, other low-flying aircraft such as remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) or drones. It also dramatically curtails available options in an emergency, such as an engine failure or power loss.

Frank is also president of the Aerial Application Association of Australia whose membership represents more than 90% of aerial application aircraft in Australia.

The association has an active role in training the next generation and Frank quickly identifies that managing the risks of low flying starts with quality training. New ag pilots are, after gaining a commercial pilot licence, under more than 40 hours of training just to get an aerial application rating, the basic qualification that permits low flying for application of various products to crops and agriculture.

But it’s what happens next that is a textbook lesson for anyone considering low flying.

Learning continues after the rating. ‘It’s a controlled environment for new pilots, even after the 40 hours of training,’ Frank says. ‘To get to be unsupervised ag pilot – it’s then a minimum of 110 hours of supervision on the job.’

